Donal Lenihan: Munster should look to Arsenal in their own all-or-nothing journey

Some defeats, even to Leinster, are more palatable than others. Last Saturday’s latest to Johnny Sexton’s men certainly falls into that category.

When placed in direct contrast with the 35-25 reverse last time out in the Aviva Stadium last May, when a mixture of Leinster second- and third-choice players, with nothing tangible to play for, against a near full-strength Munster outfit striving for a home URC quarter final, this had a different feel to it.

Those tasked with running the professional side of the house in Munster rugby would do well to watch Amazon Prime’s “All or Nothing” a behind the scenes documentary chartering Arsenal’s new boss Mikel Arteta’s rollercoaster ride through a very challenging and demanding 2021/22 season.

Appointed in December 2019, Arteta realised after a year at the helm that he had to reshape his squad, clear the decks of some of the old hands while integrating exciting new young talent with a vision towards contending for honours down the road. The journey didn't start well. A run of just one win in ten games in the autumn of 2020 had many club loyalists doubting his credentials.

In the fascinating behind the scenes clips, defeats at the outset of the season to Brentford and arch rivals Chelsea, coupled with successive losses to Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton last April which ultimately cost them a lucrative Champions League slot, left many doubting the Arteta project.

Crucially however the clubs American owner Stan Kroenke, in particular his son and resident board member Josh, shared Arteta’s vision, backing his long-term plan to introduce a number of younger players with a view to success down the road. The reassuring presence and committed support of Josh proved invaluable.

The parallels with Munster are striking. A former giant of the game looking to contest for honours again on the domestic and European front, the modern Munster player, constantly under pressure to deliver past glories, could identify with their Arsenal equivalents having to constantly live up to the legacy of Arsene Wenger’s “Invincibles”.

Munster’s new coaching ticket of Graham Rowntree, Mike Prendergast, Denis Leamy and Andy Kyriacou have barely negotiated the first step of the ladder but, like Arteta, are on a journey. The pressures associated with professional sport means that, all too often, those in charge seek short-term measures to solve long-term problems. Munster haven't won silverware since 2011 and won’t be contending for any prizes this season either.

With just six rounds of URC action behind them, Munster are already embroiled in a dogfight to secure one of the eight qualifying slots for next season's Heineken Champions Cup. If that doesn’t come to pass, so be it. What’s required now is a clear action plan to aid the development process being undertaken at present.

Ideally this would be led by a director of rugby which would enable the coaching team to get on with the day-to-day preparation of the squad while working in tandem with the DOR in shaping the future.

In Leo Cullen, Leinster have the perfect fit for such a role. While he carries the title of head coach, in practice Stuart Lancaster fulfils that role, enabling Cullen to manage the wider issues. He takes on the responsibility for key roles such as selection, player recruitment and coaching appointments.

That’s why, whoever is appointed to replace Lancaster after his move to Racing 92 next season, the new man will have a lot of internal pressure and responsibility removed from his shoulders by the sound council and experience offered by Cullen.

Given the many challenges Rowntree is facing in his maiden voyage as a head coach, it would be great to have someone to lean on and act as a sounding board in the situation he finds himself at present. Someone like Declan Kidney, operating in the background, would have proved invaluable for this new coaching ticket. Kidney was never even sounded out. Munster missed a trick on that front.

Despite a disappointing start to the season, the good news comes in the shape of the progress being made by a cohort of young players at present. In that respect last weekend’s performance offered an indication of the route forward. Up front Diarmuid Barron enjoyed his best outing in a Munster shirt.

Sound at the key basics of the hooking role, dynamic around the field and strong in the tackle, Barron’s confidence appears boosted by his recent involvement with the Emerging Ireland squad. Backing him up, Scott Buckley offers another option into the future in a pivotal role. Tom Ahern and Jack Crowley are two others who need to be entrusted with a starting role on a more regular basis.

Defence coach Denis Leamy. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

On a wider issue the attrition levels currently impacting on Munster and Leinster are unsustainable in the long run. Rowntree’s squad has been decimated of late with further complications arising from the loss to injury of Jean Kleyn, Joey Carbery and Jack O Sullivan at the Aviva. O'Sullivan can’t buy a break at the moment with this latest injury setback a real body blow.

Back row has always been a position that comes with a health warning given the punishment associated with chasing turnovers after the tackle. At least the interpretation of the law has swung with the jackler in that once they get hands on the ball around the tackle area, the referee will reward them far quicker. In the past they had to endure several clean-out attempts before winning a turnover or penalty. That has changed.

Looking to the future, Munster have two class open sides in John Hodnett and Alex Kendellan, with the latter equally comfortable at No 8. In 19-year-old Ruadhan Quinn, Munster have unearthed another gem. Managing his progression over the next few seasons will be crucial but he looks a special talent.

While the likes of Barron, Buckley, Ahern, Crowley, Quinn, the Coombes brothers, Edwin Edogbo, Calvin Nash and Patrick Campbell project a bright light at the end of the Munster tunnel, another function of a DOR is to identify and target experienced imports, working in tandem with the likes of Peter O'Mahony, Tadhg Beirne and Conor Murray, to complement the development of those players that is something Cullen has also excelled at.

Key on the wish list right now is a scrummaging powerhouse at tight head prop. The return to arms of John Ryan will help on that front, in the short term at least. Regardless of the quality available in the back row or across the back line, you simply can’t function without a dominant scrum.

Ulster have identified this and plan to support the emergence of a talented, homegrown, crop of talented young backs by fortifying their front row resources. When Scotland’s Lions loose head Rory Sutherland became available after Worcester Warrior entered administration a fortnight ago, Ulster wasted no time in snapping him up. No matter that Springbok destroyer Steven Kitshoff is lined up to join after the World Cup, Sutherland satisfies a key requirement to the end of the season.

Another key area for Munster to resolve is the make-up of their midfield. This might sound strange given they’ve just signed New Zealand World Cup winner Malakai Fekitoa. For whatever reason, Munster haven't had a balanced and consistent centre pairing of real quality for over a decade which is strange given that South African skipper Jean de Villiers, fellow Springbok Damien de Allende and Chris Farrell have all been signed.

Just look at the seamless cohesion and understanding that Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose bring to the Leinster cause. They are world class and immediately offer Leinster an advantage every time they take to the field.

Complementing that highly influential pair, Cullen recruited All Black Charlie Ngatai. He has already featured at inside and outside centre this season and is there to fill the void when the Irish pairing are rested or on international duty. That is the type of inspired signing that makes Cullen’s role invaluable.

In the six rounds of domestic action to date this season, Rowntree has been forced to play three different centre combinations. None of those featured Shane Daly or Liam Coombes who warrant a serious look in the No 13 shirt.

The demands of the newly revamped URC league means there is no respite for Munster with the visit of second-placed Ulster to Thomond Park on Saturday sure to ask more questions of a seriously depleted squad.

Patience is required. For the record, Arsenal currently sit top of the Premier League.