Governments still prioritising fossil fuels in spite of damage to human health, report finds 

Governments are still prioritising the use of fossil fuels in spite of the severe damage to people's health caused by climate change, a major new report has warned.

The Lancet Countdown, an annual evaluation of climate change and health, warns that the majority of governments it looked at are effectively subsidising fossil fuels — to the tune of a total $400bn (€401bn).

The report brings together work by 99 experts from 51 institutions around the world, including the World Health Organisation and the World Meteorological Organisation. It claims health is still "at the mercy of fossil fuels".

Fossil fuel dependence

The Lancet Countdown warns that fossil fuel dependence is not only undermining global health through increased climate change impacts, but is also leading to volatile prices, frail supply chains and conflict.

As a result, millions of people around the world do not have access to the energy needed to keep their homes at healthy temperatures, and preserve food and medicine, the report says.

It also says countries are still contending with Covid-19, while Russia's invasion of Ukraine and persistent over-dependence on fossil fuels has pushed the world into a cost-of-living and energy crisis.

It found that 69 out of the 86 countries it looked at are effectively subsidising fossil fuels, with subsidies exceeding 10% of the national spending on health in 31 countries, and more than 100% of the health spend in five nations.

Ireland's Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) has repeatedly demanded an urgent reduction in dependence on fossil fuels, and calls are echoed by a number of academics and environmental bodies.

The Lancet Countdown says climate change is hitting food security, reducing growing seasons and yields of crops, pushing more areas into drought, and worsening the risk of malnutrition, under-nourishment, and access to food.

Extreme heat exacerbates underlying conditions such as cardiovascular and respiratory disease, causes problems including heat stroke, poor mental health, and limits people's ability to work and exercise, as well raising the risk of dangerous wildfires.

Malaria and dengue are also on the rise, risking lives and putting extra pressure on health systems struggling with Covid-19.