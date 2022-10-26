An Board Pleanála issues may see attempt to change its cultural norms, internal report claims

An Board Pleanála issues may see attempt to change its cultural norms, internal report claims

The report, entitled ‘Examination of Certain Matters’, was commissioned in the wake of revelations about conflicts of interest concerning the former deputy chair, Paul Hyde, and also includes an examination of the ballooning legal fees at the board.

Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 02:00
Mick Clifford

The litany of misgovernance and malpractice issues uncovered in An Bord Pleanála suggest there may be a concerted attempt to change cultural norms that have served the organisation well for over 40 years, according to an internal report. 

The report also lays blame for ballooning legal fees at the feet of those who have been responsible for some of the malpractices that have come into the public domain.

The document, a copy of which has been seen by the Irish Examiner, has laid bare a catalogue of issues including

  • Conflicts of interest;
  • Interfering in inspectors’ reports;
  • A failure to properly rotate board members on cases;
  • Allocating completed cases to inexperienced inspectors;
  • Ignoring the recommendations of inspectors in an excessive number of cases. 

As already reported, a separate investigation into conflict of interest concerning a staff member was also conducted behind closed doors.

In laying out the conclusions from the investigation, the report’s authors — three senior figures in An Bord Pleanála — say the various issues combined “suggest there may be a concerted attempt to shift certain cultural norms in An Bord Pleanála away from those which have been in place, monitored and guarded by multiple past and present board members and staff, upon whose efforts the good standing of the organisation has been built and maintained over 45 years”. 

Ballooning legal fees

The report, entitled ‘Examination of Certain Matters’, was commissioned in the wake of revelations about conflicts of interest concerning the former deputy chair, Paul Hyde, and also includes an examination of the ballooning legal fees at the board. 

In 2019, it paid out €4m in legal costs, rising to €8.2m the following year. The costs fell slightly to €7.7m in 2021, due to the pandemic but account for about a quarter of the board’s total budget.

According to the internal report, An Bord Pleanála retains two firms of solicitors, including six working full-time for the board and regularly engages up to 10 barristers to fight legal actions. It also has eight in house non-lawyers who provide instructions for the legal team. 

However, the report notes “undocumented file movements and unrecorded amendments to internal documents on files and general deviation from internal procedures” have made it difficult for clear instructions to be issued to the lawyers.

A statement from the board said the chairperson Dave Walsh is examining the report and there would be no further comment until that is completed and a decision taken on whether or not to publish it. 

The statement also said an inquiry had been opened to determine how the report had been leaked to the media.

Read More

Revealed: New investigation carried out into staff member at An Bord Pleanála

More in this section

India Pollution Governments still prioritising fossil fuels in spite of damage to human health, report finds 
Gardaí concerned for safety of teenage brothers  missing from Sligo since Saturday Gardaí concerned for safety of teenage brothers  missing from Sligo since Saturday
Student health and wellbeing survey Calls to extend specialist counsellor project to post-primary level
Person: Paul HydeOrganisation: An Bord Pleanála
<p>A post-mortem examination of the body is expected to take place tomorrow. Picture: Dan Linehan</p>

Gardaí discover body of man, 60s, in 'unexplained circumstances' in Westmeath

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.258 s