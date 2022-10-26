Clodagh Finn: Anyone can fall into addiction — it’s time to end the stigma

I am always filled with admiration when a high-profile person speaks out about their own experience of addiction. It is a profoundly brave and selfless thing to do, and it has the potential to do immeasurable good.

It chips away at the stigma that continues to cling to dependence, in all its forms, and shows how it can render anyone, from any walk of life, utterly powerless when it has them in its grip.

I can’t imagine what went through chef and social media influencer Trisha Lewis’s head before she posted about her gambling habit on Instagram earlier this week, but that courageous, talented, beautiful woman will help so many with her humbling honesty.

She wrote of finding her “safe place” in casinos in her 20s, and described her powerlessness, loneliness, and denial — key elements of addiction, although we rarely take the time to acknowledge that.

Trisha Lewis described gambling as a taboo 'shameful' secret.

“If gambling stays a taboo shameful secret, it will always win,” she said.

Airing that “shameful secret” has already made a difference. In the short time since her post, Lewis said that she has been contacted by several people — mostly women — who were inspired by her admission to take a first step and get help for themselves.

Her story is also a very welcome riposte to the negative stereotyping of addicts that accompanied discussion of an ailing O’Connell Street last week.

The capital city’s main thoroughfare was, to quote Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe, “full of druggies, crime, antisocial behaviour, robberies, takeaways, and alcohol”.

There was a rush to condemn his use of “dehumanising and stigmatising language”, as Paul Murphy, People Before Profit/Solidarity TD put it.

Independent senator Lynn Ruane hit the nail on the head when she said it reflected poorly on policy-makers that their first thought was to consider tourists rather than see people visibly dependent on drugs in need of help and support.

The Fine Gael deputy eventually rowed back, admitting he had made a poor choice of language.

It was an interesting episode because, despite the deputy’s about-turn, I’d say that he is far from alone in his description of people who find themselves powerless over drugs or alcohol.

Those careless and bandied-about words are important because they make us think that only other people get addicted. Weaker people than us.

Addiction, though, is cunning. And it cannot always be identified.

What, for example, is the difference between a person who takes a recreational snort of cocaine at the weekend and the sad, lonely, and reviled individual who ends up injecting in a squalid lane off O’Connell Street? Or, for that matter, the difference between the happy drinker who puts away a skinful of pints or a more refined bottle or two of wine during weekend downtime and the drinker whose habit demands daily attention?

The war on drugs will not be won by moving addicts to a different part of the city.

Or the one who enjoys an occasional flutter and the one who loses the house in a poker game?

The answer is that nobody really knows.

There is no easily identifiable point of no return on the continuum that links “occasional user”, “normal drinker”, and “part-time gambler” at one end of the spectrum and out-of-control addict at the other. How is it that some heavy drinkers can leave the party behind and “settle down” as they grow older while others simply can’t?

The same is true for the drug dabblers. Some can take the moral high ground and partake at will, while others find themselves aboard the runaway train of addiction. Addicts must rank as the most friendless people in Irish society. And there are good reasons for that, as the people close to them will tell you.

For each addict — of drugs, alcohol, gambling, the list goes on — there is a family, a circle of friends, a workplace and a community that has been affected by that individual’s behaviour.

It is probably true to say that there isn’t a family in Ireland that hasn’t been touched by some sort of addiction. They know only too well the frustration and heartbreak of watching a loved one’s fall into the powerlessness of substance abuse and the destruction that follows in its wake.

So, for each addict you see on the street, there is a group of people — maybe 30, maybe more — also suffering. Yet, we continue to hold tight to the most ambivalent attitude to mind-altering substances. It’s all great craic until you are in trouble, then you are on your own; cut loose from the party because you can no longer “handle” your drug of choice.

For a long time, the addict was seen as a person with no will power. At least now that is starting to change as the recent spotlight on O’Connell Street has shown. A welcome chorus of voices pointed out that street drug use was much more than a policing issue.

Health issue, not a policing one

Addiction is a health issue and one that won’t be solved simply by moving the addicts to a different part of the city. The solution is complex and multi-faceted involving safe injection facilities, outreach programmes, and funding for treatment.

But perhaps the biggest part of it involves a radical change in our own attitudes. Nobody decides to become an addict, in the same way that nobody decides to have a terminal illness. Isn’t it time we acknowledged that often-ignored truth? Campaigners have rightly identified marginalisation and poverty as root causes of addiction, but it is also true to say that it can affect anyone, from any social class.

If we turned our “war on drugs” on its head and started instead to address the trauma that has been shown to be a precursor to drug use, what a different world this might be.

Recovery advocate Russell Brand has spoken out about his addiction.

We are, at last, moving slowly in that direction, thanks to the many working in this area who have seen what works. Policy-makers, however, still have some way to go as evidenced by Paul Kehoe’s remarks.

Even so, we can still make real progress by looking more honestly at the issue. We might not go as far as comedian and recovery advocate Russell Brand and admit that we are all on the addiction scale, but we can begin to look at the nature of compulsion and what drives it.

Brand puts it beautifully: Compulsion “is an attempt to solve the problem of disconnection, alienation and tepid despair, because the problem is ultimately ‘being human’ in an environment that is curiously ill-equipped to deal with the challenges that entails”.

For most, those compulsions will be manageable and hidden. For others, they spiral out of control. One of the best ways we can help them is by trying to understand that they have become completely powerless and will not get out of it without help.

Imagine what would happen if we started to recognise the need to offer that help, rather than descend into name-calling. We might stop calling people “druggies” and instead say: “There but for the grace of God, go I.”