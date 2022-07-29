Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, July 29

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
Early morning mist or fog will clear to leave a dry but mostly cloudy start to the day with some scattered showers developing - most of these across Atlantic counties.
More general rain will arrive into west and northwest coasts by this evening. Overall, it will be humid with temperatures ranging 19 to 23 degrees, warmest and driest across the east and southeast.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.