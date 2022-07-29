Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, July 29

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Government Ministers Martin Heydon, Charlie McConalogue, Eamon Ryan and Pippa Hackett speaking about reducing greenhouse gas emissions at a press conference at Government Buildings in Dublin





Ireland's emissions cuts fall short of the legally-required 51%: Eamon Ryan had stressed the need for all sectors to meet the upper end of the bands set down in the Climate Act last year, but transport is the only area which has been asked to reduce its emissions by the top projection of 50%. >>READ MORE.

ABP member signed off on 9 strategic housing developments in two months: A member of An Bord Pleanála who voted on more than 70 telecommunications mast applications, along with An Bord Pleanála's former deputy chair Paul Hyde, has signed off on nine large scale housing developments in the past two months. >>READ MORE.

Sarah Harte: It’s not just about the bruises — domestic abuse takes many forms: Paul Moody's trial shows us that perpetrators of abuse are everywhere — and may seem to be 'well-liked, funny, and charming'. >>READ MORE.

Micheál Martin 'not afraid' to axe Fianna Fáil ministers in reshuffle: The Taoiseach says that he will not be afraid to axe Fianna Fáil ministers in December's reshuffle if he has to, but says that he has not given it any thought just yet. >>READ MORE.

Romanian man caught begging and hassling women in Cork to leave country: A middle-aged Romanian man came to the attention of gardaí twice during a visit to Cork and now he has come to court showing his plane ticket to fly back to Bucharest. >>READ MORE.

Mediterranean calm comes to East €695k Cork home with designer chill: There's a sort of an anywhere, international-living feel to this country home, with its crisp white walls, honey-hued terracotta tiles underfoot, vibrant art, and warm, interior feel and bespoke joinery. >>READ MORE.

Cian Lynch, Aaron Gillane and Diarmaid Byrnes with the Liam MacCarthy cup at Limerick's All-Ireland homecoming at TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Enda McEvoy: Limerick set the template for 2023 - now comes the hard part for the pack in pursuit: "Limerick’s campaign will eventually become a module on further-education courses. It was a triumph of strategy, tactics, planning, logistics, the works. After a 2021 championship of four outings they had to gear themselves for a 2022 championship of seven outings," writes Enda McEvoy. >>READ MORE.

Ask Audrey: 'They're looking for bikini models in Ballydesmond': And c'mere, why is my cat giving me the stink eye like a gowl? >>READ MORE.

Tom Dunne: A life-affirming performance of Both Sides Now from Joni Mitchell: "I was wary of watching Joni's performance at Newport Folk Festival, but it turned out to be magnificent," writes Tom Dunne. >>READ MORE.

The Expedition ship 'Island Sky' travelling near Schull in West Cork last week. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Early morning mist or fog will clear to leave a dry but mostly cloudy start to the day with some scattered showers developing - most of these across Atlantic counties.

More general rain will arrive into west and northwest coasts by this evening. Overall, it will be humid with temperatures ranging 19 to 23 degrees, warmest and driest across the east and southeast.

