Micheál Martin 'not afraid' to axe Fianna Fáil ministers in reshuffle

The Taoiseach says that he will not be afraid to axe Fianna Fáil ministers in December's reshuffle if he has to, but says that he has not given it any thought just yet.

Micheál Martin will leave the Taoiseach's role in mid-December and both he and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar have said that they will look to reshuffle the Cabinet.

Mr Martin has previously indicated that there are roads back to Cabinet for two former Agriculture ministers - Dara Calleary and Barry Cowen - but with just five senior ministries to appoint alongside himself, he knows his options will be limited.

"Obviously I’ll reflect on all of that too and these are issues I’ll be addressing closer to the time. But the general point is there are limits to what one can do in the Coalition Government of three parties because I would like to have appointed a lot more people than I could both at senior level and Minister of State level, but we will be reflecting on all of that.

I won’t be afraid of doing anything. If I think something has to be done, I’ll do it but I’m not going to get into specifics on that right now.

Mr Martin will take on a ministry when he becomes Tánaiste, but has said that he has not considered which he will take. Fianna Fáil sources have privately suggested that he may be attracted to either the Department of Foreign Affairs or Higher Education.

"I will discuss that, I’ll reflect on it and obviously have discussions with other party leaders," he said.

"I’m ruling nothing out and nothing in," he added.

Mr Martin said that he was "philosophical" about the end of his term as Taoiseach, saying that seeing through the historic handover was an important part of the Programme For Government.

"I’ve a full six months left. I’m looking forward to the next six months as Taoiseach. I’ve a lot on my plate and on our plate as a Government and that’s it. It’s not about emotions, it’s being realistic and practical about it.

"I am determined to see through the Government’s commitments and the Programme for Government is the key one of that and also the change-over is a key one of that.

"I’m philosophical about all of that. That’s what I signed up to and that’s what 80% of the membership of Fianna Fáil signed up to when they voted and I believe in honouring agreements."

Mr Martin also said that he had not given any thought to running for President in 2025, but said: “I never say never in life but I haven’t given it any consideration."