Mediterranean calm comes to East €695k Cork home with designer chill 

|
East Cork (near Ballymaloe and Ballycotton)
|
€695,000
|
Size
|
226 sq m (2,460 sq ft) plus 650 sq ft lofted detached studio
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
B3
THERE’S a sort of an anywhere, international-living feel to this country home, with its crisp white walls, honey-hued terracotta tiles underfoot, vibrant art, and warm, interior feel and bespoke joinery.
However, the views give away the fact that it’s very much in East Cork, built very close to the hundreds of acres of walled estate lands of Ballymaloe House and Shanagarry, also looking over rich tillage land to the coast andbeaches at Garryvoe, Ballycotton island, and its lighthouse.
It’s seaside living lite,proximate, set a few miles inland from the coastline as the gull flies, but the water views are enough to start off with, with the flick and sweep of the lighthouse beams a beacon in more ways than one.
They are about to trade down and already have a new-buildproject underway near Midleton. They’ve given the sale of their home to agent Adrianna Hegarty of Hegarty Properties, who guides it at €695,00.
All of the wood is quite the thing of beauty, here and elsewhere, far from standard fittings or flooring, and even the doors have been upgraded in birch ply with spalted beech insets, The owners alsocommissioned Homegrown to make their dining table and chairs, very solidly crafted in native woods with eight upright backed seats, all snugly fitting for anensemble.
It’s sort of a Stephen Pearce aesthetic (no relation to the vendors, though) that crops up in various East Cork properties, both domestic andcommercial — a design influencer of his day, even if the dreaded term is a more recent arrival to the world of interiors.
Also of note is the attention paid to lighting, with an array of eye-catching light fittings from avariety of sources, pendant,suspended, wall-mounted, and free-standing, including a fun one that the owners made themselves in a red, laced, almost corset-like covered champagne bottle from their nuptials. Other fittings came from the likes of Mimo, much-missed furniture and design shop in Cork in the 2000s run byGerman couple Michael Haberbosch and Monica Hary (hence the abbreviated trading name Mimo).
facing the kitchen, has a hollowed-outsection for displaying art, a ceramics piece right now, and the roll-call of creators and painters is quite the gallery list ofcontemporary ‘names’ — plus a few one-offs done by the owners themselves, of equalimpact and quality.
There’s no sign of corners being cutanywhere here (even if some rooms are off-centre and refreshingly non-rectangular in shape), and the lateral thinking that’s gone into its architect-assisted design is seen also in ideas such as an internal glaze wallupstairs between the landing and the living rooms. Neat and bright, in more ways than one.
Aided and abetted by the many windows, white walls, sand and cement plaster — even the ceramic birdboxes on side walls for sparrows and swallows, and the rough-rendered low walls by the garden step to a lower car-parking area give a migratory holiday-away feel to this full-time East Cork near-coastal home.