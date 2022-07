Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has finalised a Bill to introduce safe access zones to protect women and staff from intimidation when entering healthcare facilities.

Legislation to ban anti-abortion protests outside facilities to come into force: Anti-abortion protests will be banned outside maternity hospitals and clinics providing termination of pregnancy services under new laws due to come into force later this year. >>READ MORE.

Ireland needs second undersea cable to France to cut 'glaring mistake' of Russian gas reliance: EirGrid should develop a second electricity cable between Ireland and France as EU reliance on Russian energy is labelled a “glaring policy mistake”, a new report argued. >>READ MORE.

Elaine Loughlin: Sinn Féin no-confidence motion the latest in another worn-out pantomime: This evening's no-confidence motion, Sinn Féin's sixth in the last five years, would, if successful, spark an election and also push an emergency budget off the table as well as delay the actual budget until well beyond September.>>READ MORE.

Government under fire for rushing through planning law with limited time for debate: Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien and the Government have come under fire for rushing through legislation that could have a major impact on people’s ability to challenge planning decisions.>>READ MORE.

Cork man asked garda for pen to retrieve suspected heroin: A 30-year-old Cork man was arrested for swallowing a suspected deal of heroin in front of a garda and then asked the officer for a loan of his pen to try to retrieve it.>>READ MORE.

Irish Government borrowing costs fall sharply: The implied cost for the Government to borrow from international debt markets fell significantly yesterday, as traders reined in expectations for European Central Bank rate increases over the coming months. >>READ MORE.

10 July 2022; Seán O'Shea of Kerry celebrates after kicking the winning point in his side's victory in the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Mo Farah: The truth is I’m not who you think I am: Mo Farah has revealed in a BBC documentary that he was brought into the UK illegally under the name of another child. >>READ MORE.

At Your Service review: ‘Like Star Wars in Waterville’ as John and Francis Brennan help Kerry B&B: There were Star Wars puns aplenty in the latest episode of At Your Service, but it was 'Rogue One’ Henry Hunt who created a stir with his galactic-looking domes.>>READ MORE.

Jim's Gems: Fifty years on, 1972 was a game-changer for music: In the first of our new series on albums with significant anniversaries, Cork musician, DJ and record aficionado Jim Comet picks 10 of the best records from 1972. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Mostly cloudy this morning with patchy rain or drizzle, mainly in Munster.

Brighter conditions along with sunny spells will extend from the west during the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees with light southwest winds.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.