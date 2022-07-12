Cork man asked garda for pen to retrieve suspected heroin

A 30-year-old Cork man was arrested for swallowing a suspected deal of heroin in front of a garda and then asked the officer for a loan of his pen to try to retrieve it.

The case against James Flynn of Churchfield Place West in Cork went ahead at Cork District Court in the absence of the accused.

Flynn was present before lunch and his case was adjourned for hearing until after lunch. Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the defendant had not returned for the case. Judge Olann Kelleher said he would proceed with the case and he convicted the accused.

Later in the afternoon the defendant arrived and said that he had to attend Arbour House in relation to his methadone treatment programme.

Judge Kelleher said the conviction stood and that sentencing would go ahead on July 13.

Testimony

Garda Darren Twomey testified he was on duty at Mardyke Walk, Cork, on the afternoon of July 7, 2021, and observed James Flynn and noticed there was a bulge between his gum and his lip.

Garda Twomey said the accused turned away on the occasion and made a number of attempts to swallow hard.

“He refused a number of times to open his mouth. He continued to swallow. He eventually opened his mouth,” Garda Twomey said.

Garda Twomey told Judge Olann Kelleher he believed the item which Flynn was concealing from a drugs search was a deal of heroin in a plastic wrap.

The guard said: “When I was waiting for transport back to the garda station, he asked me for a loan of my pen and said, ‘If I get it back up will you leave me go?’”

The item was never retrieved.

Judge Kelleher convicted him of obstructing a drug search. Flynn will be sentenced on July 13.