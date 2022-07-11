At Your Service review: ‘Like Star Wars in Waterville’ as John and Francis Brennan help Kerry B&B

There were Star Wars puns aplenty in the latest episode of At Your Service, but it was 'Rogue One’ Henry Hunt who created a stir with his galactic-looking domes.

Henry is the proprietor and chef at the Smuggler’s Inn in Waterville, County Kerry, an institution that has been in his family for generations. Today, he runs it with his other half, Lorraine Casey. The B&B was in need of some expertly guided TLC and John and Francis Brennan were on hand to help find a new future for the ailing business.

First, John and Francis ran a keen eye over but the B&B and its books — including multiple plans that were drawn up over the years. “There’s plans coming out me ears here,” John laments amid piles of papers. Under John’s quizzing, Henry reveals he had spent around €75k on plans that were never acted upon.

Now, with the Brennans on board to oversee things, Henry and Lorraine can finally get cracking on their dream business.

After spending a night as a guest at the inn, Francis says the B&B is desperately in need of some attention, adding he is “feeling no love” from the uninspired interiors. He comes face to face with “dated décor, faulty fixtures and a peeling ceiling” during his inspection and he gives a first thumbs down to the B&B’s design, calling it a "time warp bed-and-breakfast la-la land”.

However, one element at the Smuggler’s Inn gets the Francis Brennan seal of approval: Henry’s full Irish breakfast. “It’s a beautiful breakfast. It's just perfect,” Francis says before visiting the kitchen to meet Henry and add: “One word: delicious.”

Henry tells the hotelier brothers that he has a budget of €100k in their first meeting in August 2020, but due to Covid-19 restrictions, Brexit and the reality of a major renovation, the budget ends up being five times that figure by the time their plans are realised in mid-2021.

With the Brennan’s help, Henry and Lorraine capitalise on a few things within their power: connecting with the world-renowned golf club a stone’s throw from their door, making the most of their stunning sea views, and ensuring their bedrooms “Instagram-worthy”.

Our Dome dinning experience are fully heated with Dyson air purifiers and your own music…. Stay safe! #visitwaterville #GoodfoodIreland #RAI #yeschef pic.twitter.com/DtJIVGWaxc — Smugglers Inn (@smugglerskerry) December 18, 2021

It’s clear Henry is two things: a talented chef and a big dreamer. The brothers have quite a challenge on their hands to get him thinking realistically and they succeed — in part. Behind their backs, he has a new patio built where he plans to feature a fleet of pods for dining. He admits to the camera that he kept it from John and Francis as he “was afraid they’d put me off doing it".

When the brothers learn of the dome dining plans, they are conflicted: it sounds great on paper but will it withstand the sea breeze? “It’ll be like Star Wars in Waterville” Francis says of the galactic-looking domes, while John predicts they’ll be "Gone With The Wind” thanks to the Atlantic winds.

Thankfully, they are proven wrong and the domes are an instant hit with guests and diners. Lorraine says they see cars slowing down as they drive past as interested passers-by are curious about them.

Ultimately, the Smuggler’s inn finds a new lease of life thanks to the Brennans’ help and Henry and Lorraine can breathe a sigh of relief that they won’t be buying any more expensive architect plans for the B&B. Well, probably...