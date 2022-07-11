Jim's Gems: Fifty years on, 1972 was a game-changer for music

The phrase ‘landmark year’ in music is probably used too often and too flippantly.

Among the thousands of albums released every year a select few could be described as game-changers.

The number of these released in any given year determines whether it’s a landmark year or not. The ones that readily spring to mind are '68, '71, '81 and of course, 1972 - which was 50 years ago.

I’ve picked what I consider to be the best albums of 1972. You may agree or disagree with my choices, but the debate will be fun as will discovering or rediscovering these precious musical gems.

L-R: Aretha Franklin's Young, Gifted and Black, and David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust

1. David Bowie - The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars

I remember the day, 1978, walking from Blackpool into town to Golden Discs by The Statue to buy my first album.

Went to the B section, found Bowie, and browsed through them hoping that it was there. It was.

Took it home, went into the front room, and put it on the turntable. The needle dropped onto the first track.

The simple drum intro then that voice - “pushing through the market square” - and boom... my world changed.

‘Five Years’, ‘Soul Love’, ‘Moonage Daydream’... it just got better and better.

That record set me on a path that day. It changed the music I listened to and probably changed the direction of my whole life.

I consider it to be the most important record ever made, and I still have the copy I bought that day and play it regularly.

2. Aretha Franklin - Young, Gifted And Black

The late 1960s early 70s saw Aretha reach her creative peak and release her most iconic records.

This in my opinion is the pick of the bunch.

Featuring originals such as ‘Rock Steady’ and ‘All The Kings Horses’ alongside covers such as Elton John’s ‘Border Song’ and the title track originally written by Nina Simone for the Harlem Cultural Festival in 1969.

She’s joined by an impressive list of players that includes Billy Preston and Donny Hathaway.

Her sisters Irma and Carolyn are also joined by The Sweet Inspirations on backing vocals.

A vinyl copy of this is rarer than hens’ teeth.

L-R: Stevie Wonder's Music of My Mind, and Curtis Mayfield's Super Fly

3. Stevie Wonder - Music Of My Mind

Like many artists at the start of the 70s, Stevie started to take more control over his own music and move away from the Motown sound that once defined him.

He recruited electronic wizards Malcolm Cecil and Robert Margouleff, and what followed was a run of five stunning albums beginning with this and culminating with Songs In The Key Of Life in 1974.

This, the best of the bunch, is a very organic record where all the tracks blend into each other like a musical thread, so switch off the shuffle button.

It’s also the one with the least recognisable tracks, which is why it’s often overlooked.

The perfect soundtrack for lazy summer afternoons in the garden.

4. Curtis Mayfield - Superfly

Early 70s America, the civil rights movement had fizzled out and the optimism of the 60s had all but disappeared.

The voices of protest that once boomed from the ghettos were muted by cheap heroin. This provided the backdrop for Curtis Mayfield's third and arguably finest album.

Ranging between vocal and instrumental tracks he pulls no punches in describing the harsh realities of life in Black America.

Featuring many of his iconic tracks such as Pusherman and Freddie’s Dead, it’s one of two soundtracks he recorded during the decade.

The film itself is also an excellent watch.

L-R: Van Morrison's Saint Dominic's Preview, and The Rolling Stones' Exile on Main Street

5. Van Morrison - Saint Dominic’s Preview

The day Van walked onstage at Self Aid, gruffly mumbled that he was only playing new material, and promptly blew everyone else off stage was the day that got me hooked.

I went into The Swap Shop on MacCurtain Street the next day and picked this up.

This is the 5th in that incredible run of seven albums he released between 1968 and 1974 when he was at his best.

Recorded in San Francisco with the Caledonia Soul Orchestra, it includes gems such as ‘Listen To The Lions’, ‘Gypsy’ and the stunning title track which revisits Belfast once again.

There’s some great footage of the 1974 Irish tour on YouTube that’s well worth a watch.

6. Rolling Stones - Exile On Main Street

Between 1968 and 1973, The Rolling Stones released those 5 classic albums, the holy grail that would forever define them.

This is the fourth, a double album recorded in the South Of France amidst lawsuits against managers, becoming tax exiles, brushes with the law and the lawless, and Keith Richards' increasing dependency on heroin.

Mick Jagger went off and got married in the middle of the recording sessions. The Stones, however, seem to operate best amidst total chaos, and they ended up making one of the finest records of the decade.

To top it off, they were kicked out of the country at the end of recording, with the subtle suggestion that they never return.

Robert Greenfield’s excellent Exile On Main Street: A Season In Hell With The Rolling Stones provides a brilliant and entertaining insight into the madness.

L-R: Neil Young's Harvest, and James Brown's There It Is

7. Neil Young - Harvest

The arrogant teenager that was me would have run for the hills at the prospect of listening to this record — until age and experience opened my eyes and ears to the wonder, diversity, and genius of Neil Young.

Featuring James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt, and Crosby, Stills & Nash (not all together though), this is a timeless classic that features many of his best-loved songs, such as ‘Old Man’, 'Heart Of Gold’, and my personal favourite, ‘Alabama’, complete with those amazing backing vocals from Crosby and Stills.

His gig at the Marquee in 2008 featured many of the songs from this record.

I have two old and slightly battered vinyl copies with a few crackles, which, in a strange way, suits this record.

8. James Brown - There It Is

As an artist James Brown spanned many decades but, for me, his best work was in the early 70s.

As well as two brilliant soundtracks and the classic Payback album he also released this, his 33rd studio album, and one of his more introspective ones.

While the jams, such as ‘I Need Help’ and ‘Talking Loud’ are classic James Brown, it’s the deep cuts that really stand out and stay with you.

Tracks such as ‘Public Enemy, 1 & 2’, ‘King Heroin’ and ‘Who Am I’, which I happen to think is the best song he’s ever recorded.

He’s backed of course by the JBs who are absolutely on fire on this record.

L-R: Lou Reed's Transformer, and Sarah Vaughan's LP with Michel Legrand

9. Lou Reed - Transformer

I once told my 14-year-old daughter Lucy that if she’s hanging out with a cool crowd who are into their music, then it’s inevitable that Transformer will come into her life.

The ultimate underground record produced by David Bowie and (mainly) Mick Ronson deals with a variety of subjects such as drugs, prostitution, sexuality, and gender identity.

It also features a love song to heroin as well as Reed’s biggest hit, ‘Walk On The Wild Side’, which bizarrely made it past the censor’s ears.

It rescued his career post-Velvets and put him back on track.

10. Sarah Vaughan with Michel Legrand

I was very late to the party with this one — January 25, 2019, to be precise - the day Legrand passed away.

I was sitting at home listening to Gilles Peterson doing a tribute to him when he played ‘Summer Me, Winter Me’ from this record and I nearly fell off the chair when it came to the part where the orchestra kicks in.

I literally went and bought the record that day and it’s been in my record box when I’m DJing ever since.

One of two albums the jazz legend made with Legrand that year, and I would highly recommend them both.