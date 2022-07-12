Elaine Loughlin: Sinn Féin no-confidence motion the latest in another worn-out pantomime

Before the kids head off on their summer break this week, they have promised us all a pantomime performance of song and dance.

And just like the annual school play, Sinn Féin's tabling of a motion of no confidence in Micheál Martin's coalition is a well-rehearsed exercise.

In fact, over the past five years, Mary Lou McDonald's party has put forward six motions of no confidence in either a minister or the government of the day in the full knowledge that the vote would amount to little more than a charade.

Back in 2017, it was the entire government that came under fire when Sinn Féin tabled a no-confidence motion after then-Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald became embroiled in the Maurice McCabe whistleblower controversy.

Since then, Ms McDonald's party has pressed the no-confidence button on housing minister Eoghan Murphy in 2018; then health minister Simon Harris in 2019; Leo Varadkar in 2020 and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney in September of last year.

Such antics do little to progress any positive shake-up in the areas of housing, health, or the cost of living, but Sinn Féin believes it appeals to voters who are craving 'change'.

As with any other party or grouping in our Oireachtas, Sinn Féin is perfectly entitled to use its private members time to table such motions and occasionally such votes can bring down a government - it was the threat of such a motion in Mr Harris in early 2020 from rural Independents that forced then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to call an election.

However, if Sinn Féin truly wants to help the many families and individuals that its members raise in the Dáil each week - those who cannot afford fuel, those cutting back on the grocery shop or those who don't know how they are going to cover the cost of school uniforms in the coming weeks - the party simply wouldn't be forcing a no-confidence motion during the last slot it has before the Dáil rises for the summer recess.

In announcing her party's intentions, Ms McDonald appealed to the group of Independents who have in the past bolstered the coalition, to stop supporting "a bad government".

She said:

This is a bad government, we need now solutions for people, we need a change in direction that is manifestly obvious and I'm sure it's obvious to them as well. So, I would ask them to think long and hard and to reflect on what people expect.

However, no efforts were made by Sinn Féin to directly contact the likes of Sean Canney, Cathal Berry or Michael Lowry to convince them that supporting their motion this time around, is the in the best interest of the country.

Without having spoken to those members of the Dáil she would need to get the vote across the line, Ms McDonald insisted over the airwaves at the weekend that the vote is not a foregone conclusion.

“I am making the point that nothing in political life is ever a foregone conclusion. It would be a mistake to imagine that it is. Every individual TD will now have to assess what is the best thing to do - either to back the government for more of the same or to stand with us," she told Newstalk's On the Record show.

The Sinn Féin pre-vote strategy is akin to a few members of Fianna Fáil mounting a heave against the Taoiseach without actually checking to see if they have the numbers to topple the leader - pointless.

But of course, such a cynical move from the main opposition party isn't really pointless, as it will provide their members (and of course others in opposition) with a chunk of time to hammer the Government on everything from mica, to spiralling inflation, to the housing emergency, and the lack of an emergency budget.

Ironically, if this evening's motion was to succeed not only would an emergency budget be off the table, but the actual budget could be delayed until well beyond September as such a result would spark an election, which in turn would lead to Government formation talks lasting for months.

Did you know? Under Irish law, the Dáil cannot continue for longer than five years. However, the Taoiseach can ask the President to dissolve the Dáil at any time. A general election may also be called if the Taoiseach and government have lost a vote of no confidence in the Dáil. Under the Constitution of Ireland, the Taoiseach and government must resign once a new government is formed. An election can also be sparked if a coalition party withdraws its support for the government.

There are plenty of other issues the party could have chosen to highlight today, and if it really wanted to enact change that delivers for people, bringing forward proposals to overhaul how the Dáil itself works would be a good start.

There are currently 239 Bills which are at various stages waiting to be enacted. This includes 73 which were introduced this year, however, the oldest was first tabled in 2014.

Much ado has been made about the fact that many private members bills brought forward by the Opposition, or in some cases Government back benchers, often 'go to die' at Committee stage.

Meanwhile, the Government has in recent weeks rushed through its own bills, including the highly controversial mica redress scheme which led to Fine Gael's Joe McHugh losing his party whip and which sparked Sinn Fein's motion of no-confidence.

The Government is less than halfway through its term and has already lost five TDS. With disquiet growing among the Fianna Fáil ranks in recent weeks, the coalition is undoubtedly on shakier ground than ever before.

There could come a time when the current government loses all stability, and a motion of no-confidence could succeed. But Mary Lou McDonald's party knows full well that now is not that time.

This week in years gone by

1951

July 19: Under the headline 'Successful Year for the Land Commission,' it was reported that in the previous 12 months there had been "a substantial increase in activities in regard to land purchase and land settlement and satisfactory results were achieved."

Examiner, July 19, 1951.

The area taken for allotment increased by 27,472 acres compared to the previous year, while there was a 30% increase in the area divided.

1979

July 12: The Fianna Fáil knives were out when a "barrage of outspoken criticism was directed at Government politics and personalities" by TDs and Senators during a day-long meeting of the parliamentary party.

Examiner, July 12, 1979.

The meeting was called after the Fianna Fáil vote "dropped drastically" in the European Parliament elections, which saw the party claim five of the 15 seats.

2002

July 13: The Government won "the first leg of a TV rights shoot-out" after Taoiseach Bertie Ahern summoned the FAI for emergency discussion about a €7.5m deal to give exclusive live broadcasting rights to Sky.

Examiner, July 13, 2002.

After the crunch meeting it was agreed that Ireland's international games would be free-to-air and the Government would also map out a number of other sporting events which would be protected from being bought up.

2014

July 11: Leo Varadkar was appointment Minister for Health in a Cabinet reshuffle which also saw Labour's Alan Kelly appointed to the Housing brief.

Examiner, July 12, 2014.

The ministerial shake-up of the Fine Gael-Labour coalition resulted in four women being appointed to Cabinet — Tánaiste Joan Burton; Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald; Education Minister Jan O'Sullivan and Arts Minister Heather Humphreys.