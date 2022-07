Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Cost-of-living crisis drives increase in demand for additional needs payments: Requests for assistance through additional needs payments are up 18% and cost the State almost €17m in just the first five months of this year. >>READ MORE.

Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe shot during campaign speech : Japanese leader Fumio Kishida has said former prime minister Shinzo Abe is in a “severe condition” after being shot, and he hopes Mr Abe will survive. >>READ MORE.

Sarah Harte: Radical change of penal policy needed as we are losing war on drugs: The relationship between alcohol and cocaine has seen the use of the illegal narcotic rocket in this country, bringing more and more people to the attention of the law, especially young people, writes Sarah Harte. >>READ MORE.

Johnson's resignation is 'an opportunity to reset' Anglo-Irish relations: The resignation of Boris Johnson was hailed as an opportunity to reset Anglo-Irish relations after a day of high drama in Westminster. >>READ MORE.

Wexford man on weekend trip to Cork obstructed gardaí: A Wexford man was arrested on a weekend away in Cork when he obstructed a garda dealing with a disturbance at the Deane Hotel. >>READ MORE.

€550,000 Co Waterford home is just what the doctor ordered: Best of both hemispheres on offer as vendors swap the beauty of Mahon Falls in Waterford to the Whangerai Falls in northern New Zealand >>READ MORE.

'It's very hard to win in this scenario': Sexton tries to shed light in HIA grey zone: As the unwanted centre of the conversation in New Zealand this week, the Ireland captain was happy to explain the way he sees the situation. >>READ MORE.

Ask Audrey: Can I not just get langers and hug your old doll?: They call it all-you-can-drink and stop you at 6 pints, that's discrimination. How can I persuade them to give me free drink all day? >>READ MORE.

Science says you can cram weekly exercise into a weekend (and still get results) – here’s how: A new study says it’s how you exercise that counts, not how many sessions you do per week. Abi Jackson takes a look. >>READ MORE.

Today will be mainly dry with a fair amount of cloud in the morning and more sunshine in the afternoon and evening.

Mostly cloudy in the north with some patchy drizzle possible near north and northwest coasts.

