'It's very hard to win in this scenario' — Sexton tries to shed light in HIA grey zone

Johnny Sexton understands why people are confused by World Rugby’s current protocols around concussions and Head Injury Assessments.

As the unwanted centre of the conversation in New Zealand this week in the wake of the first Test with the All Blacks and the build-up to tomorrow’s second round, the Ireland captain was happy to explain the way he sees the situation.

Sexton was speaking a couple of hours after New Zealand head coach Ian Foster had insisted the All Blacks’ approach to World Rugby’s concussion protocols was “crystal clear” after standing down Sam Whitelock for 12 days.

Foster had on Thursday been asked to compare his team’s stance on lock Whitelock with that of Sexton and appeared to go along with the suggestion of the question that they were similar cases.

Sexton, named to start once more at fly-half in the second Test at Forsyth Barr Stadium, had been removed from the field on 31 minutes of Ireland’s 42-19 first Test defeat in Auckland at the request of the independent match day doctor to investigate a potential concussive incident but while he failed his HIA1 off-field and did not return to the match, the fly-half did pass HIA2 post-match and then HIA3 on Tuesday following two nights’ rest.

That satisfied the Irish team medical staff, following World Rugby protocols regarding HIAs, that a concussion was not confirmed and the skipper was available for selection for Saturday’s sold-out clash.

Whitelock, by contrast, presented post-match with a delayed-onset concussion and as per new World Rugby protocols, separate to the current HIA processes, was ruled out for 12 days, just as Ireland’s Jeremy Loughman (against the Maori All Blacks on June 29) and Dave Heffernan last Saturday have been. Sexton, on the other hand, was passed fit with “concussion not confirmed”.

Asked to compare Sexton and Whitelock’s cases on the basis they were similar, Foster replied: “I can't answer that question from their perspective because I don't know the circumstances.

“What I do know is that from our perspective with Sammy is, the protocols are crystal clear.

“If it looks like you have taken a knock and then you fail a HIA, you go to a 12-day programme. That's pretty crystal clear to us.” Foster, speaking before Ireland’s team announcement, was asked if would be surprised if Sexton played tomorrow.

“I don't know that he is playing,” he replied, adding: “All I know is the protocols that we are trying to apply are pretty simple and clear to understand.”

First things first from the captain. The 36-year-old will go into his 107th Ireland game in excellent fettle and “determined mood” according to Andy Farrell.

Sexton said: “It was fine, it was a normal week really. I just had to do all the necessary tests. Obviously got the knock in unfortunate circumstances, slipping into a tackle. But I was fine, honestly.

“I went off for tests expecting to come back on and wasn't allowed, which is fair enough, that's what it's there for. It's there to protect players if there is a suspected concussion that they are kept off and that's what happened with the independent doctor.

“As frustrating as it was for me at the time, it's just life. Moved on, did all the tests and obviously passed all of them with flying colours.”

As to the confusion around the protocols, Sexton added: “I've been asked the same questions before, you go off for a HIA and you don't come back on, everyone presumes that's a concussion, but it's not.

"It's just, if there is a suspected (concussion) or if there is any doubt about the player, obviously the independent doctor felt for whatever reason, my reaction to the knock or whether it was one or two little things in the test, but anyway, that's history now. Looking forward to this week.”

Sexton agreed that the HIA tests had not always been perfect, that the markers given immediately following a player’s removal from the field were once being compared to baseline responses submitted outside of game situations when adrenaline was not coursing through players’ veins.

“So a few years ago, players were saying the same. We were doing our baseline tests when we were fresh and we were coming off the pitch having got a knock and played on for example and they want to check you and you come off and you fail.

“Then guys were like... so we ended up doing our base lines in the middle of a session and got a more realistic one.

“They are tough to pass like, know what I mean? But again, you saw the one during the Maori game, obviously a totally different thing and that has been criticised as well.

“So, it's very hard to win in this scenario. But like I said, everyone just tries to do their best by the players. We have got a great medical staff and set-up here. I think they expected to see me back on but look, we passed all the tests and we are ready to go now this week thankfully.”

Ireland boss Farrell reiterated his previous stand that the IRFU only had the best interests of the players at the centre of their decision-making.

“It’s never a no-brainer when you’ve got to go through a process but the only thing here that matters is Johnny. We always as medics and coaching staff and players alike err on the side of caution first and foremost and go through the right process.

“The process was passed and he’s fit to play. He’s bright as a button and he has been all week so it wasn’t concussion and we move on with the rules and the only thing that matters is the health of the player and we’ve done that this week.”