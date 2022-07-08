Johnson's resignation is 'an opportunity to reset' Anglo-Irish relations

The resignation of Boris Johnson was hailed as an opportunity to reset Anglo-Irish relations after a day of high drama in Westminster.

As resignations continued to pile up in Mr Johnson's government early on Thursday, the British prime minister bowed to internal party pressure and announced he would resign as party leader. However, he said he would stay on until his party chooses a successor, with the timetable for the contest to be announced next week.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the dramatic resignation represents a chance to end the impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol, although government sources also accept that any successor is also likely to be a hardline Brexiteer.

“It’s fair to say that over the last while that relationship has come under strain, and there have been significant challenges,” Mr Martin said.

“I believe opportunities may arise to reset that relationship, particularly to avoid unilateralism, to pull back from the unilateral moves in evidence in respect of legacy, in respect of human rights.

Micheál Martin: 'It’s fair to say that over the last while that relationship has come under strain.' Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

“We would like to see an opportunity to freshen the relationship but also to reset it on the basis of adhering to established agreements that have been entered into with the British government and European Union.”

The Taoiseach added that the EU had been flexible on the protocol issues and that he was keen to see those resolved by negotiations.

“I always think from a policy perspective it is a fundamentally wrong decision for Britain. And I think some of that has manifested itself already," he said.

There's very little planning. The outcome of Brexit is not good

Mr Martin said that he “never said anything negative” about the outgoing prime minister but they did fundamentally disagree on Brexit. However, he added that Mr Johnson was “good company”.

'Best job in the world'

In an address outside Downing Street, Mr Johnson revealed his sadness at “giving up the best job in the world” but vowed to support his replacement, “whoever he or she may be”.

However, his words also revealed his unhappiness with the actions of the stream of MPs who had deserted his Government over the last two days.

The herd instinct is powerful and when the herd moves, it moves

“Them’s the breaks,” Mr Johnson added.

“In the last few days, I tried to persuade my colleagues that it would be eccentric to change governments when we’re delivering so much and when we have such a vast mandate and when we’re actually only a handful of points behind in the polls, even in mid-term after quite a few months of pretty relentless sledging and when the economic scene is so difficult domestically and internationally.

Members of the public stand outside the gates of Downing Street as Boris Johnson resigns.

“I regret not to have been successful in those arguments and of course it’s painful not to be able to see through so many ideas and projects myself."

Northern Ireland Protocol

British-Irish relationships have been strained in recent months due to the decision of the British government to pass legislation overriding the Northern Ireland Protocol, a bill that is likely to proceed despite the impending change of leader.

Commons leader Mark Spencer confirmed that three days of committee stage for the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill will begin on July 13

The line-by-line scrutiny is then expected to continue on July 18 and conclude on July 19, two days before the summer recess for the Commons.

However, the bill will still have report stage and third reading to clear in the Commons and all stages in the House of Lords, which means Mr Johnson’s replacement as Conservative Party leader and prime minister could halt its progress.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald also reacted to Mr Johnson's departure this afternoon.

She said his interactions with Ireland had been "wholly negative" and he would not be missed.