Wexford man on weekend trip to Cork obstructed gardaí

Jamie Lafferty of Enniscorthy, County Wexford, was given a community service order.

Fri, 08 Jul, 2022 - 06:00
Liam Heylin

A Wexford man was arrested on a weekend away in Cork when he obstructed a garda dealing with a disturbance at the Deane Hotel.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said gardaí were called to the Deane Hotel in Cork to deal with a man who was causing a disturbance.

Jamie Lafferty of Enniscorthy, County Wexford, was refusing to listen to staff. He was subsequently requested by gardaí to leave the room. He pleaded guilty to obstructing a member of An Garda Síochána. 

It was his second conviction on an obstruction count.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “To avoid jail you can do 200 hours of community service in lieu of five months in prison. 

"I don’t know what it’s like in Enniscorthy but if you don’t do the community service order there won’t be any discussion with you — you will go directly to jail.”

 Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the accused would do the community service. He said the defendant had come up to Cork for the weekend.

