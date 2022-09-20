Budget 2023

The latest news, views and analysis for Budget 2023

Leo Varadkar: 'This budget will put money back in your pocket'
Government pledges to ease cost-of-living pressures for households and businesses, a better income tax package, and to help society's most vulnerable

Tue, 20 Sep, 2022

Paschal Donohoe press conference
Donohoe hints he may raise threshold of higher tax band
Finance Minister may increase threshold to higher tax band to €39k as speculation mounts around provisions in Budget 2023

Tue, 20 Sep, 2022

Brian Keegan: Next year could be our last chance to boost incentives for Irish firms before global tax hikes
Brian Keegan: A crisis budget for third year in a row   
Ironically, the Government will be able to fund tax reductions and direct assistance in part because of the hikes in fuel prices.

Sun, 18 Sep, 2022

Energy costs
Jim Power: Only real issue is the size and nature of budget intervention on energy bills
Many small businesses have not recovered fully from the effects of the pandemic, and this latest crisis could push many over the edge, writes Jim Power.

Sun, 18 Sep, 2022

Varadkar’s proposed new 30% rate of income tax 'will not be happening'
Leo Varadkar had suggested the introduction of the new 30% rate as a means to help middle-income earners keep more of their salary.

Sun, 18 Sep, 2022

Senior woman checking bills
No €15 increase to old age pension in upcoming budget 
The much-anticipated €15-a-week rise was described by a senior source as 'a bit of a stretch'.

Sat, 17 Sep, 2022

Fianna Fail Party think in-in Mullingar
Taoiseach: ESB profits will be used to bring down people's bills
Micheál Martin says Government will use its dividend from ESB to reduce pressure on households and protect jobs

Fri, 16 Sep, 2022

Sinn Féin’s €1.1bn alternative health budget includes new 'sláintecard'
The Sinn Féin alternative Budget plans, launched today, were costed following consultation with the Department of Health

Fri, 16 Sep, 2022

What does your business want from Budget 2023?
Collecting your views on what you hope to hear from the Minister for Finance on September 27.

Thu, 15 Sep, 2022

New funding model will transform childcare sector, claims minister
Around 200,000 families who pay for childcare are set to benefit from a new Government funding scheme, according to the Minister for Children.

Thu, 15 Sep, 2022

General Stock - Newspapers
Government called on to reduce Vat on newspapers to zero or see closures 
Since the start of the year, energy costs have increased three-fold while the cost of paper for printing has gone from €390 per tonne to €960 per tonne

Thu, 15 Sep, 2022

Cost of living rally in Cork to hear calls for intervention on price increases 
Thousands of people are expected to take part in the cost of living protest in Cork on Saturday — the second such rally in the city this year — ahead of what’s expected to be a much larger rally in Dublin later this month

Thu, 15 Sep, 2022

Calls for Bertie Ahern to be readmitted to Fianna Fáil
In 2012, Mr Ahern resigned from Fianna Fáil in the wake of the Mahon Tribunal ahead of current Taoiseach Micheál Martin expelling him from the party

Wed, 14 Sep, 2022

Report of the Commission on Taxation and Welfare
Donohoe could retain Eurogroup job if McGrath takes Department of Finance
Paschal Donohoe could still retain the influential position of President of the Eurogroup if he stands aside as finance minister, the Tánaiste has suggested.

Wed, 14 Sep, 2022

Varadkar says taxation body's recommendations 'straight out of Sinn Féin manifesto'
The Tánaiste has criticised recommendations from the independent expert body on taxation, claiming they are "straight out of the Sinn Féin manifesto".

Wed, 14 Sep, 2022

Paul Hosford: Dáil resumes with more weariness than fireworks
Leinster House can be a very quiet place in the month of August.

Wed, 14 Sep, 2022

Brexit
Driven to despair: Irish hauliers say industry at risk of grinding to a halt
Driver shortages are on the rise and fuel prices are stifling the haulage sector at a moment of profound change when investment is needed to decarbonise the Irish fleet. Why would anybody enter this industry today?

Tue, 13 Sep, 2022

Student accommodation shortage 'the worst it has ever been'
Union representatives describe the situation as an 'emergency' with some students on the verge of being homeless and others facing seven-hour daily commutes

Tue, 13 Sep, 2022

Fianna Fail Party think in-in Mullingar
Could the row over the Finance ministry prove costly for the coalition?
Rising tensions and sharp-tongued remarks show cracks in the relationship between the coalition's two main parties

Tue, 13 Sep, 2022

Euro stock
A crisis budget for households: What we know so far
In just under two weeks, Budget 2023 will be unveiled and the Government has now promised that every household in the country will gain

Tue, 13 Sep, 2022

People working at a food factory
Ibec calls for budget funding for food and drink manufacturers
Ibec group Food Drink Ireland (FDI) said high costs have put pressure on manufacturers and urged the Government to invest funds from the Brexit Adjustment Reserve into the sector

Tue, 13 Sep, 2022

Government to cap energy firms' revenues and tax profits
Pledge to provide direct supports to citizens and businesses in need

Tue, 13 Sep, 2022

Woman working at a restaurant
Ministers to approve 80c minimum wage increase from January
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is also expected to recommend that the Living Wage, which is not mandatory, be set at €13.10 for next year, when Cabinet meet tomorrow morning

Tue, 13 Sep, 2022

Vacant sites threaten Limerick's towns and city, warns business body
Vacancy, dereliction, and mounting cost of doing business are threatening Limerick's city and towns and urgent action is required to support businesses, Limerick Chamber has said in its pre Budget submission.

Tue, 13 Sep, 2022

Boris Johnson resignation
Mary Lou McDonald calls for cash payments based on earnings to help people pay energy bills
Energy prices should be capped at June 2021 levels, the Sinn Féin leader added.

Tue, 13 Sep, 2022

Elaine Loughlin: Retrofit plan will go up in smoke if we can’t find people to do the work
Elaine Loughlin: Sinn Féin is keen to play but its team sheet is incomplete
Soaring in the polls, there is plenty of expertise among Sinn Féin's parliamentary party — but there are gaps too for a party seeking to field a team to take up ministerial office 

Tue, 13 Sep, 2022

Parents to see cuts to childcare costs and double payment of child benefit in Budget 2023
Among other Budget 2023 measures, at least one and possibly as many as three energy credits of at least €200 will be issued to people this winter as part of a cost-of-living package which is now likely to top €3bn

Tue, 13 Sep, 2022

CC Fianna Fail campaign
Ciara Phelan: Tough budget negotiations could spell trouble for Stephen Donnelly
While insisting that relations with the health department are 'very professional', Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath says their budget discussions will be 'complex and challenging'

Mon, 12 Sep, 2022

Budget will contain provisions for a windfall tax on energy companies, says Ryan
Energy minister says utilities' excess profits will be taxed in Budget 2023 even if the EU has not agreed to the move

Mon, 12 Sep, 2022

Woman working at a restaurant
Soaring costs leading to 'crisis situation' for hospitality industry
The report revealed that Ireland's electricity prices for businesses is 60% higher than the EU average leaving many businesses close to financial collapse.

Mon, 12 Sep, 2022

