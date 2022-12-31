More than 1.5m people to get social welfare increases

Over €1bn in social protection increases are set to come into effect from next week.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said a €12 increase in the maximum rate of all core weekly payments will benefit more than 1.5m people.

The measures, announced in Budget 2023, will support pensioners, carers, low-income families, and people with disabilities.

The changes also include the largest-ever expansion of the fuel allowance scheme and significant improvements to the working family payment.

“As a result of this increase, over 1.5m people are set to receive more money into their accounts this week," said Ms Humphreys.

"This is the largest increase in weekly payments for over a decade."

The measures coming into effect on January 1 include an increase in the national minimum wage and an additional increase in earnings falling under the lower employer PRSI bracket.

They also include a €25 increase in the weekly earnings disregard for recipients of the disability allowance and blind pension, bringing it up to €165.

The working-family payment threshold is to increase by €40 per week for all family sizes.

Farming families

Farming families will benefit from a doubling in the amount of income that can be derived from agri-environmental schemes such as Glas, and counted in assessing means for the Farm Assist scheme. This will allow €5,000 to be disregarded.

More than half a million people will benefit from a €12 increase in the maximum rate of all core weekly payments.

The largest-ever expansion of the fuel allowance scheme will see an additional 81,000 households qualify for this social protection for the first time.

There has been a €2 increase in payments for children of social welfare recipients, bringing the payment to €42 per week for children under 12 and €50 per week for children aged 12 and over.

These measures are on top of the eight lump-sum payments already paid in October, November, and December, secured as part of Budget 2023 to assist families with the rising cost of living.

The total cost of these lump-sum payments comes to €1.2bn.

Ms Humphreys said the increase in qualified child payments is a “proven way to help reduce poverty”, with the additional increase in income thresholds for the working family payment to ensure “more families will be brought into the scheme.”

“The measures coming into effect this week are in addition to the series of lump-sum payments issued recently and are designed to put more money back in people’s pockets and assist families across the country with the cost of living," she said.