Following Tuesday's Budget, there are already questions as to whether it has gone far enough to address the challenges being faced by businesses.

Irish Examiner's Munster Business Hub editor Alan Healy speaks with Mike Ryan operator of the Cornstore restaurants in Cork and Limerick and Derry Cronin, Managing Director of tour operator Cronin's Coaches to get their reaction to Tuesday's Budget and what it means for businesses in Ireland facing soaring costs and a challenging winter.