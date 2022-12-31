More than 2.2m households to receive second €200 electricity credit from New Year's Day

More than 2.2m households will start to receive their next €200 electricity credit payment from tomorrow, January 1, onwards.

The credit, which will extend to pay-as-you-go customers, will appear on bills during January or February, depending on households' individual billing cycles.

This payment marks the second of three €200 electricity credits announced under Budget 2023 as part of the Government's efforts to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, particularly spiralling energy bills.

The first €200 credit was applied to householders' bills before Christmas and the third payment is expected during the March/April billing cycle.

These three payments followed the initial €200 electricity credit that was paid out earlier in 2022.

Specific arrangements for the electricity credits have been put in place for customers using pre-pay or pay-as-you-go meters.

For tenants in rented accommodation, who pay landlords for their electricity, the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) is providing guidance to landlords and tenants to ensure that the credit is passed to tenants.

This €600 electricity credit will cost the Government over €1.2bn, making up part of a broader €4.1bn package of once-off measures announced in Budget 2023.

These measures were put in place to support households and businesses amid skyrocketing energy prices, which came as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We know that everyone is working as hard as they can for their families and households, and that rising costs are making it ever-more expensive to do the weekly shop, to fill the car, and pay the bills — especially as we face into the new year," said Environment Minister Eamon Ryan.

He said he will “continue to monitor the situation”, encouraging those in need to “engage with their energy suppliers” and seek additional support where necessary.

“Every effort will be made to ensure that anyone in financial distress, and who qualifies, receives an additional needs payment on the same day or as soon as possible where it relates to electricity and heating," he said.