Elaine Loughlin: As RTÉ debacle rumbles on, what other bombshells are passing us by?

- the Government has decided to break its own budgetary rules;
- the justice minister has gained powers for a de facto mass surveillance system of the entire population;
- the health minister has dropped a free GP care commitment;
- our world has heated up to record temperatures;
- a damming scoliosis report into waiting times for children was published;
- revelations in the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board sparked an urgent financial review; and
- there has been confirmation of further delays with the National Children’s Hospital.
