1.4m people will get autumn double payment this week 

Some 1.4m people are to receive the autumn double social protection payment this week to help to ease the pressure of the cost of living.

It will be the first of eight lump sum payments paid out between now and Christmas.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said the payments will target people who are most seriously impacted by the cost of living.

The lump sums, announced as part of what was the largest social protection budget in the history of the State, will assist pensioners, carers, people with disabilities, and families.

Almost 30 groups of people will receive this week’s payment which will cost €316m.

The largest group to benefit is pensioners with almost 590,000 receiving the double payment, while 182,000 jobseekers will also get it.

Others set to receive the autumn payment include one-parent families, guardians, and those who are part of the rural social scheme.

Ms Humphreys said the cost-of-living payments are “unprecedented” and will help 1.5m households between now and Christmas.

Following this week’s double payment, a €400 lump sum will be paid to people in receipt of the fuel allowance in November.

Next month also, a €200 payment will be given to those who receive the living alone allowance.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath and Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys announcing the payment dates for the €1.2bn cost-of-living supports. Picture: Maxwells

A double payment of child benefit will also be paid out in November as well as €500 for those who are in receipt of the carer’s support grant. People who receive disability allowance will also get €500.

The eight planned payments over the next two and a half months will cost a total of €1.2bn.

As part of the cost-of-living measures announced in the budget, the fuel allowance scheme will be extended to an additional 81,000 households.

Across-the-board welfare increases of €12 per week will also come into effect in January 2023.

Last week, households were told they may have to wait until December to get the first of three €200 energy credits promised by the Government.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said the credits would be applied to households in November/December but no dates have been finalised. He added that due to financial volatility internationally, the Government would keep the matter under review with a capacity for further intervention if needed.