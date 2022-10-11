Eight lump-sum household payments worth €1.2bn to be signed off at Cabinet today

The cost-of-living payments are focused on pensioners, carers, people with disabilities, and working families
Eight lump-sum household payments worth €1.2bn to be signed off at Cabinet today

Social protection minister Heather Humphreys. Picture: Lorraine Teevan

Tue, 11 Oct, 2022 - 00:00
Ciara Phelan, Political Correspondent

The Cabinet will today sign off on eight lump-sum payments to be paid to households between now and Christmas. The cost-of-living payments, announced recently on budget day, worth €1.2bn, will focus on pensioners, carers, people with disabilities, and working families.

Social protection minister Heather Humphreys and public expenditure minister Michael McGrath will seek approval from Cabinet colleagues today to get payments to people as soon as next week.

The autumn double lump sum payment will kick in from next October 17, benefitting 1.4m people. It will be paid to most people who get a weekly social welfare payment including all pensioners, carers and people on disability payments. 

A double child benefit payment will be paid on the week beginning November 1 to 639,000 families for 1.2m children.

Read More

Here's when you can expect the one-off budget payments in your pocket 

The fuel allowance lump sum of €400 will kick in during the week starting November 14 and will benefit 371,000 households with this number set to rise to over 450,000 next year. Also from November 14, a €200 lump-sum payment will be made to 234,000 people in receipt of the living alone allowance.

There will be a €500 cost-of-living payment made to those in receipt of the working family payment.

A €500 disability support grant will also be paid that week to 216,000 people receiving disability allowance, blind pension and invalidity pension. A €500 one-off payment will also be made to over 132,000 carers receiving the carers support grant. Ms Humphreys confirmed that the annual Christmas bonus double payment will be paid the week starting December, 5.

Ministers Humphreys and McGrath are expected to say the lump-sum payments are designed to protect people during the winter and in light of the acute costs people are facing. From January next year 81,000 more households will be eligible for the fuel allowance.

Read More

Here's when you can expect the one-off budget payments in your pocket 

More in this section

Cabinet meeting - Dublin Cabinet to fast-track law to deal with potential oil emergency, as well as HSE winter plan
Auto-enrolment pension scheme to be up and running by 2024 Auto-enrolment pension scheme to be up and running by 2024
Government under fire for proposal to tie eviction ban to landlord tax break Government under fire for proposal to tie eviction ban to landlord tax break
#Cost of living#Budget2023Person: Heather HumphreysPerson: Michael McGrath
<p>Defamation proceedings have been launched in the High Court against the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. File picture</p>

Magazine editor launches defamation proceedings against Tánaiste Leo Varadkar

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 8, 2022

  • 2
  • 21
  • 26
  • 27
  • 34
  • 35
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.222 s