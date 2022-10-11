Eight lump-sum household payments worth €1.2bn to be signed off at Cabinet today

The Cabinet will today sign off on eight lump-sum payments to be paid to households between now and Christmas. The cost-of-living payments, announced recently on budget day, worth €1.2bn, will focus on pensioners, carers, people with disabilities, and working families.
The autumn double lump sum payment will kick in from next October 17, benefitting 1.4m people. It will be paid to most people who get a weekly social welfare payment including all pensioners, carers and people on disability payments.