Huge rise in number of people unable to heat homes, warns SVP

The number of people unable to adequately heat their homes increased by 135% in 2022, with the Society of St Vincent de Paul warning energy poverty deepened this winter as many now face huge bills landing through their door.

The charity has said that there have been missed opportunities to support households that are struggling, with the last year marked by those who might not have experienced difficulties before now facing an “acute level of need”.

Today, St Vincent de Paul will launch a report setting out actions the Government and regulator should take in the short, medium, and long term to mitigate the impact of what it termed “extraordinary energy prices on people in energy poverty and prevent a further rise in hardship”.

Using CSO data, the report shows an estimated 377,000 people lived in homes they were unable to afford to adequately heat compared to 160,000 in 2021.

The average estimated annual electricity bill of €1,000 in the spring of 2020 has now doubled to over €2,100.

St Vincent de Paul was among a number of advocates that called for a €20 increase to core social welfare payments in Budget 2023. While such organisations welcomed the increase of €12, they said this would be insufficient for many households struggling to pay their bills and to put food on the table.

Organisations also said that while once-off payments would go some way to mitigating the difficulties facing households in the short-term, families would still be hard-pressed and in difficulty when those supports dissipated.

SVP research and policy officer Issy Petrie said: “The report covers where there has been progress in tackling energy poverty; where there have been missed opportunities and what action is needed now.

“Every day, SVP members are supporting people in energy poverty who are getting bills there is no way they can afford, or who are struggling to keep their prepay meter topped up, or oil in the tank.”

Recommendations

Ms Petrie said that their report sets out six recommendations for the Government and six for the energy suppliers and energy regulator.

For the former, SVP recommends the introduction of a social energy tariff which is targeted at households on means-tested social welfare payments, alongside the introduction of a statutory Consumer Advocacy Agency and a Community Energy Advice service.

In terms of the regulator, it calls for a new consumer protection strategy that provides a multi-annual approach to increasing protections for customers in energy poverty as well as vulnerable customers.

It also recommends offering affordable and sustainable repayment solutions for everyone in arrears with increased protections for prepay customers.

Nessan Vaughan, who vice-chairs SVP’s Social Justice Committee, said: “Keeping warm is a basic human need, and behind each bill, disconnected pre-pay meter up or empty oil tank is a person trying to cope with the stress and strain of keeping their home warm and the lights switched on.

“Many of the recommendations included in this report could be actioned immediately and would make a real difference in the lives of thousands of people.”