Fine Gael TDs fear 'prudent Paschal' will cost them seats: Disgruntled Fine Gael TDs have hit out at “prudent Paschal” Donohoe, fearing that his cautious approach to spending will cost them seats at the next general election. >>READ MORE.

Plans to allow judges decide when perpetrators of 'heinous crimes' get parole: Judges are to be given powers to decide how many years a person who commits a serious crime must serve behind bars before being considered for parole, under plans to go before Cabinet. >>READ MORE.

Clodagh Finn: Please stop calling Maud Gonne ‘Yeats’ muse’: The chapter of her life that followed is, perhaps, one of the least aired in the myth that has since grown up around the ‘Joan of Arc of Irish nationalism’. >>READ MORE.

Trina Golden, principal, Owenabue Educate Together N.S., Carrigaline.

‘The message we’re giving our children is you’re not worth a room’ says Cork principal: Due to the cramped accommodation her school has been using for three years, the school’s support teacher will have to work in the hallway in September >>READ MORE.

Families of Cork nursing home residents to protest outside ministers' offices: Relatives and friends of Beaumont Residential Care residents are to protest outside Cork ministers’ offices calling for intervention, after the nursing home’s decision to leave the fair deal scheme >>READ MORE.

Consumers fear 'worst of cost-of-living crisis to come': The Credit Union Consumer Sentiment Index for May found 60% of Irish consumers do not believe peak price pressures have passed, while 22% are confident the worst of price inflation is over. >>READ MORE.

Aaron Gillane of Limerick celebrates with his mother Mary, after the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 5 match between Limerick and Cork

Anthony Daly: Hegarty stood tall when Limerick need was greatest: Cork will be very optimistic going forward, especially after showing such heart and fight. They will be disappointed too with some of the marginal calls that didn’t go their way >>READ MORE.

Sex File: Should I tell him about my new vibrator?: "A study of more than 3,000 people by Indiana University tested this theory and found that 70% of men had no problem with their female partner using a vibrator." >>READ MORE.

Aidan Quinn on family history, personal projects, and his fond memories of West Cork: "This is My Father screens as one of the most personal projects of his entire career, working with brothers Paul and Declan and sister Marian on a touching period drama." >>READ MORE.

TRAFFIC AND WEATHER ROUND-UP

Mikel Crisostomo and Annika Paul from Dublin play vollyball on Portmarnock beach, Dublin as temperatures soar on Saturday.

A dry and generally sunny day, with the sunshine turning hazy at times.

Warmest in the west of the region again with highest temperatures of 17C to 22C, or a degree or so cooler along the coast in light to moderate easterly breezes.

