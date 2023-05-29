Fine Gael TDs fear 'prudent Paschal' will cost them seats 

In contrast, it was suggested that Mr Donohoe can be influenced by civil servants who tend to be more conservative in terms of spending.
Another Fine Gael politician said there is “an inherent fear that Paschal is reserved” and will continue this approach when it comes to the autumn budget, despite the fact the Government will have a significant tax take to play with.
“I think from a Fianna Fáil perspective, we have to ensure that the public aren’t persuaded by Fine Gael into thinking that there’s a power struggle within the government to deliver on a tax package,” Mr Cowen told RTÉ'sprogramme.