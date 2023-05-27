Clodagh Finn: Please stop calling Maud Gonne ‘Yeats’ muse’

HISTORY HUB
Her independent wealth and her location — liberal Paris — meant she could keep her children, although she could not acknowledge their existence in Ireland. When her son died in 1891, possibly of meningitis, she told WB Yeats in a letter that an “adopted child” had died.
A son, Seán, was born in Paris in 1904, but soon afterwards the marriage started to come apart. Maud Gonne filed for divorce, amid claims of cruelty, child abuse, drunkenness and infidelity. The break-up was, to quote one commentator, “remarkably bitter” and ended with a legal separation granted by a French court in 1906.