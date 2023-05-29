Anthony Daly: Hegarty stood tall when Limerick need was greatest

I have witnessed a lot of crazy hurling days but Sunday was one of the most helter-skelter, suspense filled afternoons I can ever remember. Sky Sports always get huge mileage of a relegation battle in the Premier League, especially when the title has already been wrapped up and the top four is signed and sealed, but can you imagine what they'd would have done with this drama yesterday?

You couldn’t make it up.

After looking buried, Wexford staged a glorious resurrection. After looking capable of anything when staging a 17-point comeback last week, Westmeath end up relegated, with Antrim staying up. Dublin should have beaten Galway but they still produced an impressive performance and almost turned the apple cart upside down in Leinster. Waterford turned over Tipperary to nudge them out of a Munster final spot by a point. And that’s even before you get to the Gaelic Grounds and the most incredible drama imaginable.

I remember being in the Gaelic Grounds for the 2013 Limerick-Cork Munster final when, ironically a Cork man – John Allen – led Limerick to a first Munster title in 16 years. That was a day of days and, while yesterday was only the final round of a round robin, this carried the status, excitement and drama of a Munster final.

It was just nail-biting stuff, with Limerick once again proving their greatness. They went into the game hoping to scrape into that third spot and are now just three games away from a fourth All-Ireland in-a-row.

Nobody showcased that resistance and resilience more than Gearóid Hegarty. The rumours doing the rounds in recent days and weeks was that Hego had walked off the panel. He was struggling for form but he was immense yesterday at stages, especially when Limerick’s need was greatest, particularly late on in additional time when he grabbed a puckout out of the sky and drove it over the bar to push Limerick two in front. Rob Downey did a fair job on him for most of the game but the Limerick man eventually wore Downey down.

Cork goalkeeper Patrick Collins prepares to stop the sliotar. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

In fairness to Cork they will be very optimistic going forward, especially after showing such heart and fight. They will be disappointed too with some of the marginal calls that didn’t go their way.

Was the penalty a genuine penalty? Was James Owens codded by Aaron Gillane? Was Damien Cahalane’s pick-up off the ground actually a pick-up? The TV replays showed that Damien got his hand under the ball.

They are the fine margins that define victory and defeat but Limerick still deserved to win the game. They had more goal chances. They controlled the match for long periods but, you have to hand it to Cork for the way they kept fighting late on, especially after going seven down with ten minutes of normal time remaining.

Patrick Horgan’s goal ignited that late charge. It was a real throwback. The power in the man’s wrists is incredible to be able to generate that kind of a power from a ground shot, so much force that it spun back off Nickie Quaid’s hurley and into the net.

Cork needed to get more out of their bench but they just didn’t get that return. Brian Hayes and Ethan Twomey did well but I felt it was a day for more big physical men, guys who could get their hands on dirty ball, especially someone like Seán Twomey.

Limerick’s big men really stood up, especially Hegarty, Diarmaid Byrnes, Will O’Donoghue - particularly in the first half – while Kyle Hayes made some massive plays, and Aaron Gillane was devastating when he needed to be. Declan Hannon is still not himself but he led too when he really had to while on the pitch.

Gillane had struggled with his form but he looks to have rediscovered it at just the right time. That is even more of a concern for Clare now with Conor Cleary more than likely out for Clare for the Munster final. Cleary has been physically able to stand up to Gillane, who showed again how lethal he can be when mixing that range of power and scoring class to devastating effect.

Cork were more economical and Limerick would have won by more if they had been more accurate. Tom Morrissey won a lot of ball but he had four wides. Still, you won’t lose too many matches – even though they only won by one point – when you score 3-25.

It’s hard to think that we were writing them off and now they’re back in a Munster final. And they’re dangerous. Again. Much of that is down to Waterford who caught a Tipp team clearly off colour. In fairness to Davy Fitzgerald and Waterford, they had to throw something different at Tipp and they clearly did with Billy Nolan going from goalkeeper to an outfield sweeper.

You’d be delighted for Darragh Egan, especially after the week he and his players must have put down. Wexford knew they had to step up and you have to admire them – and Darragh – for the way they did. Kilkenny had a few injuries and probably an eye on the Leinster final but they still clearly wanted to win the game, especially the way they started. But Wexford just dug in and showed what they are capable off when they put their minds to it.

Darragh will be mightily relieved this morning but, as the week goes on, he’ll be frustrated too that Wexford couldn’t have summoned that spirit and quality more consistently during the summer. By the end of the week, it will be more bittersweet, but it’s extremely sweet at the moment.

Galway and Kilkenny will be disappointed with their weekend’s work, even if Kilkenny technically had nothing to play for against a team scrapping for their lives, while Galway did what they had to do, even if that didn’t go the way they would have wanted it to.

You have to hand it too to Darren Gleeson and his Antrim side even if it’s really tough on Joe Fortune and his Westmeath players after they looked to have done enough last weekend. Being honest, I wasn’t sure if last week’s result was what Westmeath really needed in the greater scheme of things, which was always going to hinge on beating Antrim in Mulling.

Did that Wexford win blur their focus? Was it hard to get the players down to earth this week? Deep down, did Westmeath think that Wexford were so on the floor after last Sunday’s shock result that they wouldn’t be able to pick themselves up again so soon against Kilkenny?

In this championship though, nothing is following a linear narrative. Absolutely nothing.