Plans to allow judges decide when perpetrators of 'heinous crimes' get parole

Judges are to be given powers to decide how many years a person who commits a serious crime must serve behind bars before being considered for parole, under plans to go before Cabinet.

At present, those who get a life sentence can be considered for parole after 12 years, but the draft legislation will allow judges, in cases of life imprisonment, to decide when the perpetrator can be considered for parole.

Victims impacted by serious crimes such as murder have long argued that 12 years is too soon for perpetrators to be offered parole, and can be retraumatising for families.

Justice Minister Simon Harris has confirmed that legislation is being prepared to set minimum tariffs for people who commit “heinous crimes”.

“This will mean judges will set a minimum period of imprisonment for mandatory life sentences,” said a spokesperson.

The minister believes this will provide families of victims with the certainty they need. This is in place in the United Kingdom, and the minister has agreed similar measures should now be legislated for here.

The move follows work undertaken by the Law Reform Commission and was an action proposed by the Prison and Penal Reform group.

It is expected the legislation will come before the Dáil by the end of the year and be introduced next year.

The Irish Examiner also understands that families who were consulted as part of the State’s review of familicide and domestic homicide were notified on Friday that the report will go before Cabinet tomorrow.

Former justice minister Charlie Flanagan commissioned the independent specialist study in 2019 following a campaign by the bereaved family of Clodagh Hawe, who was murdered by her husband, Alan, in 2016. He also murdered their three children before taking his own life.

FRT for gardaí

Separately, Mr Harris will meet again with Coalition leaders this week over the use of facial recognition technology (FRT) by gardaí.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said he would like a standalone piece of legislation to deal with FRT, instead of Mr Harris’ proposal to amend the body camera legislation that is making its way through the Dáil.

Mr Harris said FRT would not be used in live situations in conjunction with body cameras to be worn by gardaí.

“What we’re talking about is how you could use facial recognition technology in retrospective situations for things like online child abuse, to help find heinous criminals quicker,” he told RTÉ’s This Week.

Speaking at an event in Kilkenny yesterday, Mr Harris said gardaí are being stationed at airports and at the exits of planes to ensure Ireland’s rules on migration are being followed. He also said the Coalition would provide additional resources to support communities welcoming new arrivals to their areas.

He was commenting after a Business Post/RedC poll found that three in four people believe Ireland is taking in too many refugees.

Mr Harris said the Government needed to be “upfront and honest” that the arrival of more than 100,000 people seeking shelter in the last 18 months has posed national challenges.