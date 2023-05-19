Lithuanian man caught in Cork city with imitation revolver and knife jailed

A Lithuanian man driving through Cork city with an imitation revolver, over €8,000 in cash, and a knife gave gardaí no explanation for why he was in Cork — other than an initial claim that he was meeting his girlfriend.

CORK Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

Paulius Rinkunas of The Sycamores, Edenderry, Offaly, was sentenced at Cork Circuit Criminal Court by Judge Catherine Staines to 18 months. The judge said that one of the aggravating factors in the case was the fact that he had a previous conviction for having an imitation firearm in Lithuania and another for assault.