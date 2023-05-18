Cork captain O'Donoghue returns as Ryan makes four changes

Cork captain Seán O’Donoghue is set to make his first 2023 championship appearance on Sunday as one of four changes from the team that began the draw against Tipperary.

As unbeaten Cork head to face Clare in Ennis, O’Donoghue is due to take Ger Mellerick’s place in defence, while Luke Meade, Conor Cahalane and Conor Lehane come in for Eoin Downey, Shane Barrett and the injured Robbie O’Flynn.