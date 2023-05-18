Cork captain O'Donoghue returns as Ryan makes four changes

As unbeaten Cork head to face Clare in Ennis, O’Donoghue is due to take Ger Mellerick’s place in defence
Cork captain O'Donoghue returns as Ryan makes four changes

SKIPPER RETURNS: Sean O'Donoghue of Cork. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Thu, 18 May, 2023 - 22:05
John Fogarty

Cork captain Seán O’Donoghue is set to make his first 2023 championship appearance on Sunday as one of four changes from the team that began the draw against Tipperary.

As unbeaten Cork head to face Clare in Ennis, O’Donoghue is due to take Ger Mellerick’s place in defence, while Luke Meade, Conor Cahalane and Conor Lehane come in for Eoin Downey, Shane Barrett and the injured Robbie O’Flynn. 

Downey and Barrett drop to the bench.

O’Donoghue, who suffered a leg injury in the early league win over Limerick, was on the standby list for the opening provincial game against Waterford but has yet to see any championship action. 

Meade and Lehane began the victory over Waterford but began last Saturday’s week game with Tipperary among the substitutes having been named to start.

Just eight of the team began last year’s Munster SHC defeat to Clare – Patrick Collins, Niall O’Leary, O’Donoghue, Ciarán Joyce, Robert Downey, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Seamus Harnedy and Patrick Horgan.

Victory for Cork on Sunday will confirm their place in the knock-out stages.

CORK (SHC v Clare): Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig); Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), Damien Cahalane (St Finbarrs), Seán O’Donoghue (c, Inniscarra); Tommy O’Connell (Midleton), Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), Robert Downey (Glen Rovers); Brian Roche (Bride Rovers), Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville); Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills), Seamus Harnedy (St Itas), Luke Meade (Newcestown); Conor Cahalane (St Finbarrs), Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), Conor Lehane (Midleton). 

Subs: Ger Collins (Ballinhassig), Ger Mellerick (Fr O’Neills), Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), Ethan Twomey (St Finbarrs), Pádraig Power (Blarney), Alan Cadogan (Douglas), Shane Kingston (Douglas), Seán Twomey (Courcey Rovers), Shane Barrett (Blarney), Brian Hayes (St Finbarrs).

More in this section

Limerick v Clare - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 2 Casey and Hegarty named to start for Kiely's Limerick 
Kerry ease past Limerick to set up Rebels rematch  Kerry ease past Limerick to set up Rebels rematch 
Cork cruise past Tipperary and into Munster decider despite slow start  Cork cruise past Tipperary and into Munster decider despite slow start 
<p>TRIED AND TRUSTED: Kerry manager Jack O'Connor. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile</p>

O'Connor names unchanged Kerry side for Mayo clash 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd