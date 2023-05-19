Boston Scientific to create over 400 new jobs in Clonmel

US medical technology company Boston Scientific is to create more than 400 jobs in Clonmel.

The firm plans to invest €80m in the expansion of its manufacturing and research and development (R&D) capabilities at its site in the Co Tipperary town.

Recruitment for new roles is already underway across a variety of areas, a spokesperson for the company said.

The new investment will also increase office and manufacturing space at the site, and transition the entire premises to source more than 90% of its energy needs from renewable sources.

“Our growth in the region has been possible thanks to our talented workforce here in Clonmel,” said Boston Scientific's vice president of operations, Conor Russell.

“Our team has worked to build strong manufacturing and R&D capabilities and also a high-performing and inclusive culture that we are proud to continue to foster as an employer of choice.”

Employees based in Boston Scientific's Clonmel site manufacture medical devices that support the treatment of more than 400,000 patients globally each year. Products created there help patients suffering from conditions such as heart disease, neurological disorders, kidney stones, and diseases of the pancreas, bile ducts, and esophagus.

Speaking following the announcement, Taoiseach Leo Varakdar said Boston Scientific had been "steadily growing its footprint in Ireland for the past quarter century."

“Ireland is a global leader in the life sciences sector, and the decision by the company to invest again in Clonmel shows real confidence in the talent and infrastructure available.”

“Boston Scientific in Ireland has transformed its activities over its 30 years here,” said Mary Buckley, executive director with IDA Ireland.

“We welcome this investment in R&D and further manufacturing, which will offer new opportunities and careers in Tipperary and the region from the largest life sciences employer in Ireland.”

Boston Scientific began operating in Ireland in 1994. The company now employs more than 6,500 people across its sites in Galway, Cork, and Clonmel.