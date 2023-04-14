Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, April 14

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
Any lingering rain or drizzle near southern coasts will clear away quickly to leave a largely dry morning with good sunny spells.
There will be some scattered showers through the morning and afternoon, heaviest and most frequent over the northern half of the country with a chance of hail and a small chance of isolated thunderstorms in the northeast. Highest temperatures today will range between 9C to 12C degrees.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.