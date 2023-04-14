Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, April 14

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examinernewsdesk.

President Joe Biden speaks during a banquet dinner at Dublin Castle last night. Picture: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky





Joe Biden's last day of Irish trip to be 'once-in-a-generation event': Crowds of more than 20,000 from across the country are expected to attend Mr Biden’s public address in the town of Ballina this evening. >>READ MORE.

Teen charged with assault of Carrigaline man who later died questions legal delay: Jordan Deasy, aged 18, of 41 Ravensdale, Heron’s Wood, Carrigaline, County Cork, indicated his concerns through his solicitor, Eddie Burke, at Cork District Court. >>READ MORE.

Catherine Conlon: A solid economic model has equity and wellbeing — not profit — at its core: Is it time to stop and reconsider the flaws of free market fundamentalism? >>READ MORE.

More than 70 lambs killed in 'horrific' dog attack in Kerry: More than 70 ewes and lambs were killed in a 'horrific" dog attack during which a number of animals drowned after being forced into the sea in Co Kerry. >>READ MORE.

Jess Casey: People with disabilities still face challenges getting into third level: Special needs assistants tell Fórsa's education conference that students are being excluded at the first rung of the ladder. >>READ MORE.

78-acre farm in the Garden County up for auction at €850k: The Glenview Hotel in the Glen of the Downs in County Wicklow is the location of a public auction this day next week – April 20. >>READ MORE.

Craig Breen. File Picture: Martin Walsh.

Rally fans worldwide mourn the passing of Waterford's Craig Breen: Rally fans across the globe are lamenting the tragic passing of Irish rally star Craig Breen (33), who lost his life on Thursday when his Hyundai i20 N Rally1 crashed during a pre-event test with his Hyundai Motorsport team in advance of next week’s fourth round of the World Rally Championship in Croatia. >>READ MORE.

Ask Audrey: It’s hard enough imagining people in north Cork having sex: Sorting Cork people out for ages. >>READ MORE.

Everything you need to know about having a baby after 35: Important steps you can take to boost the odds of conceiving according to fertility experts. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

A shell duck searching for food in Courtmacsherry estuary in West Cork. Picture: Martin Walsh.

Any lingering rain or drizzle near southern coasts will clear away quickly to leave a largely dry morning with good sunny spells.

There will be some scattered showers through the morning and afternoon, heaviest and most frequent over the northern half of the country with a chance of hail and a small chance of isolated thunderstorms in the northeast. Highest temperatures today will range between 9C to 12C degrees.

