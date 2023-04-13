More than 70 lambs killed in 'horrific' dog attack in Kerry

More than 70 ewes and lambs were killed in a 'horrific" dog attack during which a number of animals drowned after being forced into the sea in Co Kerry.

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Beef and Sheep.

The deaths are the latest in a spate of similar attacks on farmlands across the country.

The attack happened in the Sneem area, and the farmer has been described as “devastated”.

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has been calling for stricter measures to deal with dog attacks and stronger regulations for dog controls have been brought before Cabinet recently.

However, IFA chair Kenneth Jones has urged Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue to act faster in terms of tightening laws in relation to dog control in rural areas

He said: “The horrific scenes in Kerry today are unfortunately a common sight at this point.

A devastating attack like this has huge consequences for a family farm and it will take a long time for this farm to recover.

“IFA have been tirelessly working for dog control laws to be strengthened up, but the minister has failed to move quickly, and we are going to continue to see attacks like these devastate more farm families”.

Last month the IFA told the joint Oireachtas committee on agriculture up to 300 dogs attacks occur on farmlands every year.

A recent attack in Cork saw one lamb beheaded while several others were “torn to bits”.

Farmer Dan Cronin said the attack was devastating for his family, especially his 12-year-old daughter Ciara.

"The lambs were her pride and joy," he said.

In January, 80 sheep died on a Tipperary family after a “horrific” dog attack.

Farmer Donal O’Donoghue told the Irish Examiner at the time that the scene was “like a massacre” and that “the sheep’s faces were ripped off”.

The IFA has called for serious consequences to be put in place for owners of dogs who are found attacking livestock.

They are also appealing to all dog owners to be extra vigilant particularly at this time of year when lambs and calves are being born.