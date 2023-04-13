78-acre farm in the Garden County up for auction at €850k

Around 55 acres of the lands would be described as productive, plough-able grassland, with about 22 acres consisting of diverse woodland
78-acre farm in the Garden County up for auction at €850k

The 78-acre farm up for auction at the Glenview Hotel in the Glen of the Downs in County Wicklow.

Thu, 13 Apr, 2023 - 16:18
Conor Power

The Glenview Hotel in the Glen of the Downs in County Wicklow is the location of a public auction this day next week – April 20.

The farm going under the hammer with an AMV of €850,000 (€11k/acre) is a 78-acre holding called Ballymoate Farm, near the picturesque village of Glenealy in the Garden County. From the air, it certainly bears a neat resemblance to a large garden.

Some of the 55 acres of rich grassland on the farm.
Some of the 55 acres of rich grassland on the farm.

According to the auctioneer Pat O’Hagan of Savills Residential and Country Agency, approximately 55 acres of the lands would be described as productive, plough-able grassland, with about 22 acres consisting of diverse woodland. This latter portion includes around 13 acres of oak and ash planted in 1995.

“It’s in a beautiful part of the country,” says Pat, “between the villages of Ashford and Glenealy. It’s got views right down over the coastline.

“It’s predominantly in grass but a lot of it could be tilled and there’s a good amount of woodland on it as well – it’s proper planted woodland that was planted 30 years ago so it wouldn’t be far off harvesting, if that’s what the next owner wished to do, subject to the usual permissions for felling timber… and of course, these days a lot of people like to have woodland on their property from a biodiversity point of view.”

The lands are surrounded by a stream which provides a natural water source for the property, which is divided into very manageable units. A minor road (the L1096 that runs between Glenealy and Ashford) runs alongside, providing good access to the farm.

Some of the woodland on the 78-acre farm.
Some of the woodland on the 78-acre farm.

“The land also has the benefit of a farmyard, which would have been more recently used for cattle or sheep,” says Pat. “The sheds are very useful for over-wintering.”

The interest levels have been good so far, according to the selling agent.

“There’s quite a lot of local interest and there’s interest from farther afield as well,” says Pat, who says that the agency has sold a number of other farms in recent years in this area.

Read More

46-acre farm near Gorey expecting €15k-€17k/acre at auction

More in this section

Farmer at farm fence gate 'Sign of light at end of the tunnel' - but financial impact of difficult weather 'will remain'
Inside a poultry farm Poultry housing order to be lifted next week 
Aerial view of farm building with photovoltaic solar panels mounted on rooftop for producing clean ecological electricity. Produ Farm solar information meetings to be held 
#Farming - PropertyPlace: WicklowPlace: Glen of the Downs
<p>A Lakeland spokesperson said that volatile economic conditions, diminished consumer confidence, and reductions in demand from dairy buyers are yielding consistently lower market returns, while global dairy supplies continue to run ahead of these reduced demand levels. </p>

Lakeland drops milk price by 4c per litre

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd