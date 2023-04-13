78-acre farm in the Garden County up for auction at €850k

The Glenview Hotel in the Glen of the Downs in County Wicklow is the location of a public auction this day next week – April 20.

The farm going under the hammer with an AMV of €850,000 (€11k/acre) is a 78-acre holding called Ballymoate Farm, near the picturesque village of Glenealy in the Garden County. From the air, it certainly bears a neat resemblance to a large garden.

Some of the 55 acres of rich grassland on the farm.

According to the auctioneer Pat O’Hagan of Savills Residential and Country Agency, approximately 55 acres of the lands would be described as productive, plough-able grassland, with about 22 acres consisting of diverse woodland. This latter portion includes around 13 acres of oak and ash planted in 1995.

“It’s in a beautiful part of the country,” says Pat, “between the villages of Ashford and Glenealy. It’s got views right down over the coastline.

“It’s predominantly in grass but a lot of it could be tilled and there’s a good amount of woodland on it as well – it’s proper planted woodland that was planted 30 years ago so it wouldn’t be far off harvesting, if that’s what the next owner wished to do, subject to the usual permissions for felling timber… and of course, these days a lot of people like to have woodland on their property from a biodiversity point of view.”

The lands are surrounded by a stream which provides a natural water source for the property, which is divided into very manageable units. A minor road (the L1096 that runs between Glenealy and Ashford) runs alongside, providing good access to the farm.

Some of the woodland on the 78-acre farm.

“The land also has the benefit of a farmyard, which would have been more recently used for cattle or sheep,” says Pat. “The sheds are very useful for over-wintering.”

The interest levels have been good so far, according to the selling agent.

“There’s quite a lot of local interest and there’s interest from farther afield as well,” says Pat, who says that the agency has sold a number of other farms in recent years in this area.