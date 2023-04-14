Biden's last day of Irish trip to be 'once-in-a-generation event'

The final day of US president Joe Biden’s visit will see him travel from Dublin to Mayo for a “once-in-a-generation event”.

The tail end of his historic trip will see him address the public following two days of primarily official engagements.

Crowds of more than 20,000 from across the country are expected to attend Mr Biden’s public address in the town of Ballina this evening.

After arriving in Mayo this afternoon from Dublin Airport, Mr Biden will visit the Shrine of Our Lady of Knock as well as the North Mayo Heritage and Genealogical Centre’s Family History Research Unit.

He is also expected to honour the memory of his son, Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015 by visiting the Mayo Roscommon Hospice in Castlebar.

In 2017, he travelled to the Mayo town to turn the sod on the site for the new hospice describing the ceremony as “a deeply moving experience”.

It is expected that the culmination of his trip, his public address in Ballina, will draw enormous crowds.

The event will be held in front of St Muredach’s Cathedral, which also has significant ties to the president.

Joe Biden was presented with a Mayo jersey by Laurita Blewitt and Martina Jenning, both from Mayo Roscommon Hospice, when he turned the sod on the facility in 2017. Picture: Conor McKeown

Mr Biden can trace his roots back as far as the 1700s to his great-great-great grandfather Edward Blewitt.

Before his family’s emigration in 1851, Mr Blewitt, sold 27,000 bricks to St Muredach’s Cathedral in 1827.

US Ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin said the excitement and anticipation is “palpable” in Ballina.

“This will be a once in a generation event, and I hope families and friends across the country will come to see the President of the United States speak in one of the places where his Irish family’s American journey began,” she said.

Ahead of the address, The Coronas and The Academic will perform before one last reunion of the Chieftains.

Noting that the Chieftains played for Mr Biden during his previous visit in 2016, Ms Cronin said the reunion will be an emotional one after the loss of “the legendary Paddy Moloney” in 2021.

Significant preparations have been underway in Ballina ahead of the event, with a stage being constructed for the performances and Mr Biden’s speech.

The first performance by The Academic will begin at approximately 6pm with those attending being urged to travel by shuttle bus from one of four locations and to allow additional time for security screening.

Several items are prohibited including any beverages or containers as well as backpacks, large bags, flags and signs.

In general, Mayo is to see significant disruptions throughout the day with access to Ballina being restricted from 10am to local residents and workers only.

Between 12pm and 5pm, traffic restrictions will be in place at certain times in Castlebar, and on roads near Charlestown and Claremorris.