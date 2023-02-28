Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, February 28

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examinernewsdesk.

Marina Sologub looks set to be deported back home and has sought, and is receiving, consular assistance from the Irish embassy in Australia.

Person associated with Irish-Russian 'security risk' working in Irish parliamentary system: The Garda security service will analyse information they receive from Australian intelligence about Irish citizen Marina Sologub, who has been declared a potential security threat in Australia, before determining their course of action here. >>READ MORE.

Plans to change Leaving Cert English and Irish papers put on hold: Plans for students to sit half their Irish and English Leaving Cert papers at the end of fifth year have been shelved following stiff opposition from teachers and students. >>READ MORE.

Q&A: What has happened with the Northern Ireland Protocol?: Changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol have been agreed between the UK and EU, named the Windsor Framework. >>READ MORE.

Families of children with rare diseases wait three years for genetic counselling: Families are waiting up to three years for genetic counselling after a child receives a rare disease diagnosis, with one Cork family only offered a telephone appointment for their toddler. >>READ MORE.

Oireachtas to hear of 'varying standards' of accommodation offered to Ukrainian refugees: An immigrant support organisation is to raise concerns at an Oireachtas committee about the “varying standards” of accommodation being offered to Ukrainians. >>READ MORE.

Number of vacant commercial buildings reaches new record: The number of vacant commercial buildings has reached a record with 14% of all premises now empty. >>READ MORE.

Kieran Shannon: time to double up to save league’s integrity: Roscommon and Mayo could play a league final against one another on April 2 and meet again in championship a week later. >>READ MORE.

Upcycling, new-to-you clothing and eco-friendly fabrics — sustainability in fashion is the real trend: With sustainability close to all our hearts now, we talk to three Irish women working in the fashion industry and doing their bit for sustainability, one step at a time >>READ MORE.

Colman Noctor: Is there a right time to buy your child a smartphone?: The decision to purchase a smartphone involves many considerations - most are fueled by fear >>READ MORE.

Quite cloudy today with just occasional sunny intervals. Isolated showers will affect the south and east of the country at times, but otherwise it will be generally dry.

