Kieran Shannon: time to double up to save league’s integrity

Just because Kevin McStay had reason to tell the reporter he’d wasted a question didn’t mean the reporter was wrong to ask it.

In fact after the manner in which Mayo had dismissed Tyrone in a fashion not dissimilar to how they had emphatically swept aside Kerry the week before, a part of McStay would probably be relieved the question didn’t concern that other most obvious if premature and flighty of thoughts last Saturday in Castlebar triggered: Well, Kevin, could this finally be the year?

Thankfully for all involved the query wasn’t quite that giddy; instead it was a more immediate, pragmatic query. Recognising and respecting that this is (only) the league and Castlebar in February isn’t the place or time to ask about the possible end of any famines and curses, the reporter raised the matter of whether Mayo were now targeting a league final spot, even if the other finalist might be Roscommon who they play only a week later in the championship.

McStay though wasn’t entertaining any form of future time-travelling. “There’s not a chance (of talking about that),” he told the media scrum. His next and only concern would be getting to ready play “our neighbours” this coming Sunday. The prospect of playing them or anyone else on the first Sunday of April in Croke Park could and can wait, especially when you can make the case – as the grounded McStay did – that “safety” from relegation still isn’t fully assured.

McStay though will have to forgive the reporter and the rest of us for having an interest in who actually wins the competition we’re currently covering and monitoring. You could even say it’s part of the job of the GAA media right now to calculate or speculate who might make it to the league final.

And whatever about the media, it’s certainly the business and in the interests of the GAA’s CCCC (Central Competitions Control Committee) to observe and even anticipate who might make up the finalists so that the league’s competitiveness and indeed integrity isn’t unduly compromised.

As the two in-form teams in Division One, Roscommon and Mayo shouldn’t feel foolish or compromised about the idea of reaching a league final and playing one another on April 2 when they’re already down to play each other in championship on April 9.

They’re not the first teams to face such a dilemma. In 2004 the Clare hurlers were rampant throughout the league during Anthony Daly’s first season as team manager. One game in that campaign though was a striking outlier: in their penultimate group game they were overtaken in the closing minutes by Limerick to lose by a couple of points. In the parlance of other sports, it looked like they pulled up, took a dive. In the vernacular or at least mindset of the GAA they played it smart. The league final was down for May 9, most likely against Waterford. On May 16 they’d be playing Munster championship against Waterford. Three years earlier they also reached a league final against their first-round championship opponents, Tipperary, but at least there was four weeks between those two encounters.

As it turned out it hurt Clare more than it helped to miss out on that 2004 league final. Waterford annihilated them in Thurles in that opening championship game, Dan Shanahan striking for three goals. But the case of Waterford themselves illustrated just the jeopardy and challenge of trying to peak twice in one week in two different competitions. As Christy O’Connor noted it in his seminal book Last Man Standing which chronicled that season, entering that league final most of the Waterford players at that juncture in their career would probably have taken a league medal over a championship win over Clare; they’d yet to win any national silverware while two years earlier they’d won a Munster title.

“When the moment arrived though they mentally backed off [in the league final,” he’d note. “On the Tuesday night they played a training game among themselves where the dimensions of the field had been tightened to allow for hard-hitting and championship simulation. There and then they had grasped the full measure of the difference between a league final and the championship.”

That is the quandary teams like Roscommon and Mayo potentially face – and shouldn’t. And that is why the CCCC and other relevant GAA bodies should consider following the example of another hurling league final featuring Clare.

The first championship game any of us would have seen during Covid was Clare and Limerick, played in an eerily empty Semple Stadium in October 2020. If all had been good in the world, the stands would have been full that day to see both teams, and they’d have played earlier in the year as well in a league final. Instead though everyone had to make the best of the situation, including the game doubling up as a league final and Munster championship first round game.

At least there was a hurling league final that year. There was none in football, and none again in 2021 (at least not a Division One final anyway). It deserves one in 2023 where the contestants have no sense that they should be holding something back for the following week – and where there are other teams at home (or in camp) feeling they should have been there only they’d to save themselves for the big one a week later.

Should it become apparent in the coming weeks that a Mayo-Roscommon league final goes from possible to probable or definite, then their scheduled game on April 9 should double up as a league final and championship affair. Let the counties and Connacht Council decide if that game is in Croke Park where the league final is meant to be or in MacHale Park where the championship game is down for, but let them get it on, full-blooded and full throttle.

As James Horan put it in his column in this parish yesterday, you don’t want to upset your momentum. Horan is speaking from experience. He’s seen Mayo build up some serious mojo during the league. In 2012 they went from being possible relegation contenders to suddenly register wins against Dublin and Kerry to reach a league final which was the platform for them reaching an All-Ireland five months later. But never during all his tenure were Mayo as irresistible in the league as they have been this past fortnight. Rarely too has he seen Roscommon playing with the tempo and depth of panel as they are now.

It might be different if there was a fortnight between a league final and a championship re-match. But when that gap is seven days it is too tight. Too compromising. Unfair.

Maybe such a scenario does not arise. Should Mayo win in the Hyde next week, that’ll be Roscommon’s second defeat of the campaign and a league final fades from their view while appearing all that much closer for Mayo that not even McStay will be able to ignore such a view and prospect.

But neither team should feel compromised in wanting to maintain the big Mo they have now.