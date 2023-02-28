Person associated with Irish-Russian 'security risk' working in Irish parliamentary system

The Garda security service will analyse information they receive from Australian intelligence about Irish citizen Marina Sologub, who has been declared a potential security threat in Australia, before determining their course of action here.

The Irish Examiner also understands at least one Irish intelligence agency – believed to be Defence Forces Military Intelligence – is aware of a person closely associated with Ms Sologub who has been working in the Irish parliamentary system for the last three years.

This individual’s contract was due to expire last week and it was not renewed at the weekend, although there is nothing to suggest the person posed any kind of security threat.

It is understood authorities in the Irish parliamentary and political system were informed.

It has also emerged that Ms Sologub worked for more than three years in Gas Networks Ireland (GNI) and Irish Water – both designated bodies in Ireland’s critical national infrastructure – before departing to Australia, where she worked in the space industry.

Ms Sologub looks set to be deported back home and has sought, and is receiving, consular assistance from the Irish embassy in Australia.

If and when she flies back, the Garda National Crime & Security Intelligence Service will be informed of the flight and will check she passes through passport control and "keep an eye" on her.

But senior sources stress that, unless the Australian services supply relevant and sufficient information, they have no basis to question or detain her.

Ms Sologub worked in the political and parliamentary system for almost three years and then at a senior level in the Irish space industry for seven years.

An ethnic Russian, born in Kazakhstan, Ms Sologub moved to Ireland as a child and grew up in Glanmire on the outskirts of Cork city and did a primary and masters degree in Politics and Government at University College Cork.

She worked for one and half years in the constituency office of then Cork North-Central TD Bernard Allen and then as a parliamentary intern for former Westmeath TD Willie Penrose for six months in 2010.

In June 2011 she joined the National Space Centre, in Midleton, Co Cork, where she was Head of Business Development and left in July 2017.

She moved that July to GNI and Irish Water and their replacement company Ervia, where she held the position of Supply Chain Category Manager until September 2020.

It is understood internal inquiries may be conducted to try and determine what information Ms Sologub had access to, including details of gas and water network systems in the country and possibly in other EU states.

Security analyst Declan Power told the Irish Examiner that anybody with access to such information would be “ a cause for concern” if there was any question of that individual having “misplaced loyalties” - although there is nothing to suggest Ms Sologub did anything untoward.

A spokesperson for GNI, which formally operated under Ervia, said it had no comment to make.

In September 2020, Ms Sologub flew to Australia after receiving a distinguished talent visa, and began working in the space industry, before joining a south Australian council, City of Marion.

The Australian Security and Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) declared her to be a potential threat to national security and advised the Government to expel the Irish citizen.

Asked if ASIO was assisting Gardaí with their inquiries, the Australian Embassy in Ireland said it did not comment on issues of national security.