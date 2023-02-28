Number of vacant commercial buildings reaches new record

The number of vacant commercial buildings has reached a record with 14% of all premises now empty.

A new report also shows that, with the exception of Dublin, every county has more vacant commercial buildings today than it did a decade ago.

The report from GeoDirectory shows there were 29,581 empty commercial units in the final quarter of 2022, an increase of over 4,000 compared to the first quarter of 2013.

The figure represents a small increase compared to the third quarter of last year but was still the highest level recorded by GeoDirectory since the report began in 2013.

The total number of commercial properties recorded in the country stands at 210,710. This figure is 850 units lower than a year ago.

GeoDirectory chief executive Dara Keogh said the rate of commercial vacancies is at the highest level in a decade, continues the trend of increasing rates in recent years.

“It is likely that this will continue in the short-to- medium term, as working-from-home becomes more formalised, combined with the growth of online retail and services, resulting in businesses requiring less physical space than previously.”

Geodirectory said that the services sector, including hospitality and tourism, had the largest share of commercial sites, accounting for 49.3% of the overall total.

The services sector also had the largest reduction in the number of commercial units, recording a decrease of 1,033 units, which accounted for 39% of the total reduction in commercial properties.

Munster remains below the national average with a 13.8% vacancy rate.

Geodirectory said Limerick had the highest vacancy rate of 16.9%, while Kerry had the lowest at 12.2%.

The services sector occupied nearly half of all units in Munster, while retail and wholesale accounted for 22.2%. The health sector held an occupancy rate of 9.6%, and the industry sector held 5.1%. Ennis, Co Clare, and Carrigaline, Co Cork, had the highest share of occupied units allocated to the industry sector at 4.2%

This report examined the commercial vacancy rates among a sample of 80 towns. It found that Shannon, Co Clare was the town with the highest rate in the fourth quarter, at 29.8%.

Ballybofey, Co Donegal (29.2%); Edgeworthstown, Co Longford (28.4%); Boyle, Co Roscommon (27.7%); and Sligo Town (25.4%) completed the top five towns by highest commercial vacancy rate.

EY economic advisory services director Annette Hughes, who prepared the report, said that only five counties recorded a decrease in commercial vacancy rates, while counties along the west coast continue to exceed the national average.

“Looking at specific economic sectors, there was a notable drop in the number of service and retail and wholesale units, which points to the ongoing challenges these sectors face due to evolving economic trends and geopolitical uncertainties,” said Ms Hughes.