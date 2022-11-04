Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, November 4

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR MORNING DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

HSE admits patients can expect 24-hour A&E waits: The HSE's chief clinical officer has admitted patients can expect to be stuck on trolleys for 24 hours in the country's hospital emergency departments this winter.>>READ MORE.

Eddie Dunphy pictured in his home ready to house some Ukrainian people. Story for the Irish Examiner. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

No response to 86-year-old's offer to house Ukrainian refugees: “I’m going to be here in the house on my own, the room is there, I would be glad of the company.” >>READ MORE.

Mick Clifford: What now for An Bord Pleanála after losing its chair and deputy chair? >>READ MORE.

No NI election before Christmas: Britain's Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has announced he will not call a fresh Stormont Assembly election in December. >> READ MORE.

Alison O'Connor: We may be appalled at the sermon, but Fr Sheehy spouted company policy. >>READ MORE.

Twitter layoffs to start today, company tells staff in an email: Twitter will tell employees by email on Friday about whether they have been laid off, temporarily closing its offices and preventing staff access, following a week of uncertainty about the company's future under new owner Elon Musk. >>READ MORE.

Ronan O'Gara: Crowley isn't out of Ireland's World Cup picture by any means: If the Innishannon man is playing Heineken Cup rugby over the winter, a Six Nations place is achievable. >>READ MORE.

Ask Audrey: Can we keep the roads free at rush-hour for cars from Cork? >>READ MORE.

Black Panther star Letitia Wright takes on tale of refugee woes in Ireland: Before she was a Marvel superstar, Letitia Wright made a name for herself in acclaimed dramas like Top Boy and Black Mirror. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

It is to be mainly dry with sunny spells this morning and afternoon with isolated showers, mainly over Ulster. In the evening, cloud will increase from the west with outbreaks of rain and drizzle following in to the southwest.

We can expect highest temperatures of 10C to 13C with light to moderate west to southwest breezes, backing southerly in the evening and freshening on Atlantic coasts.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.