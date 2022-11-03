Ronan O'Gara: Crowley isn't out of Ireland's World Cup picture by any means

A BASIC rule of thumb for assessing the importance of November’s international tests is to cast forward to the end of the month and assess the actual significance the results have had in the context of 2023 and the World Cup.

Unless management are getting their cycles horribly wrong, they won’t be limiting themselves to the tried and tested over the course of three or four games. This is the window to get under the bonnet and tinker with systems and the World Cup wannabees. It's moving month. Movember, if you must

There are interesting scenarios with most nations but the lot of New Zealand, South Africa, Ireland and England may deliver the big reveals.

IRELAND

IT may be that Andy Farrell gleans more from the ‘A’ game tonight against the All Black XV in the RDS than he does in Saturday’s meeting with world champions, South Africa.

Ciaran Frawley starts at ten Friday night with Jack Crowley on the bench in Donnybrook. The period between now and the Six Nations is Moving Day for the pair deemed to be Options C and D in the ongoing debate concerning Johnny Sexton’s understudy. There is still the better part of a year to go to France 2023 but in terms of Joey Carbery, Frawley or Crowley spicing up the debate on the starting pivot, it’s as you were.

Here’s the interesting thing though: Events can stir the debate quicker than you’d think. Watching some of Munster’s loss in Limerick to Ulster there was a discernible spurt of growth and development in Crowley. Nothing to hold the back page for yet, but there were positive little snippets. He has to either oust Joey Carbery from the Munster ten jersey or take the opportunity that a Carbery move to 15 might give him for the European Cup games coming up next month. If the Innishannon man is playing Heineken Cup rugby over the winter, the step to the Six Nations is achievable. Things can accelerate suddenly with an international opportunity. If Sexton’s lead over his pursuers hasn’t changed much, neither has the fact that Ireland are asking too much for a 37-year-old to be fit every week for the World Cup.

The importance too of a reliable and consistent goalkicker is fundamentally important too when we speak of the fine margins of test rugby. Scotland’s Ben Kinghorn had a very kickable penalty to beat Australia last Saturday at 13-15. Had he converted, you are looking at a very different dynamic in the Scottish camp this week, as they prepare for Fiji. (Note: Kinghorn has been replaced at number 10 by Adam Hastings for that game). In the context of dropping Finn Russell from the squad, it ensures that the kicking issue remains a live one for Gregor Townsend. In fairness to Russell, his goalkicking for Racing 92 this season has been excellent.

On the subject of managerial empathy, it's also nice that Andy Farrell has started Murray for his 100th cap on Saturday. But this isn’t just sentiment. The Munster nine is playing for his World Cup life, and if he puts in a big performance against South Africa, it is probably booking his ticket to France. It’s that significant.

One other note. Bundee Aki is missing for Ireland against the Springboks and it will be informative to see how Ireland’s midfield manages without his presence and importantly, leadership.

SOUTH AFRICA.

Saturday’s test match in Dublin is the centrepiece for rugby followers globally. If Ireland’s selection is along predicted lines, Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber have rinsed some colour into their Dublin selection.

Cheslin Kolbe hasn’t played at fifteen before for the Springboks, and kicking is the weakest part of his game. But he’s not the sort of lad you want to be kicking to if he’s in space.

The Springboks aren’t about to forfeit their birthright, having selected a juicy front row and opting for a 6-2 split with the replacements. But conscious too of the need to bring some X factor into their back line, they are looking for Kolbe to stir something exciting into the back three alongside Kurt-Lee Arendse and Makazole Mapimpi. That trio has trouble in every syllable if Ireland are careless with possession.

Not unlike Farrell, the Boks management has opted (or been forced to) stick fairly tight to the group that carried them to the last World Cup. Six of the forwards who were triumphant in the 2019 final win over England will start on Saturday – and one of the missing members of the squad is Munster’s injured lock RG Snyman.

No one knows, not even their management, what the Boks are capable of if they pimp their ride. Their Covid test series win over the Lions was a dreadful advert for test rugby but by month’s end, after games against Ireland, England and France, we will all be in a better place to assess what they are bringing to 2023 in terms of a game shape.

NEW ZEALAND.

Wales are hardly the standard-setters in terms of consistency, but the whiff of a rare victory over the All Blacks on Saturday in Cardiff must be fuelling camp prep this week. The Welsh have not beaten New Zealand since 1953 but it’s developed into something of a cant at this point to suggest that All Black rugby is not what it used to be. Ian Foster has strengthened his hand as expected after Japan and the success in the Rugby Championship has quietened some of the noise surrounding his tenure. Not that it would take anything more than a loss to Wales in an underwhelming performance for the whispers to re-emerge.

Jordie Barrett's 46th All Black cap will be at inside centre with David Havili and Anton Lienert-Brown kept in midfield reserve. His brother Beauden is at 15 with Richie Mo'unga retaining the ten jersey. That apart the All Black selection has a relatively straightforward look about it. Remember, Foster’s sides have already lost four times this season, twice to Ireland, once to the Boks and that shock at home to Argentina. The 38-31 win over Japan, notwithstanding a Brodie Retallick sending-off, was hardly the bounce they needed heading into Cardiff, Murrayfield and Twickenham, and the last thing management and players need heading home after this series is a media frenzy around the capability to regain the Webb Ellis.

ENGLAND.

With France and Australia rounding off Saturday’s tests – that’s Greg Alldritt v Will Skelton with popcorn for us in La Rochelle – the meeting of Eddie Jones’ England and Argentina on Sunday might be an afterthought to some.

However, some of us who admire and like Eddie Jones’ ability to get his ducks in a row in a timely fashion ahead of the World Cup next year will be very interested to see how he begins the countdown to same. IF England are different from Ireland under Jones in respect of how they use the cycle between World Cups, no one should disrespect what he has achieved with teams once he gets to the finals. In fact, you’d be envious of it. His periodisation is better than most, and November will suit him perfectly with Argentina and Japan followed by the All Blacks and South Africa. Jones may even finish the month with a superior collection of takeaways than any of the other home coaches.

AND FINALLY…

In my head, I saw last Saturday’s Top 14 game for La Rochelle at home to Pau going fifty different ways, but never envisaged it going the way it actually panned out. Four days later, I still can’t detatch myself sufficiently from the 38-21 defeat to appreciate how refreshing it is in sport to see a team, hungry as lions, who get stuck in and want it badly, getting their reward.

The defeat and the manner of it strikes straight at the heart of every value system you should hold dear - showing up and fronting up. I fet when we are so far off in attitude, it’s a big slight on the coach. To analyse things correctly, we gave away 17 points from two bizarre interceptions and a scrum penalty under our own posts.

We are out of excuses now. But the most important thing, this isn’t us (coaching staff) and them (players). It’s us. Certain managers feel they have to keep a distance but I think I have to get into their heads to get the best out of them. I obviously didn’t do that for 80 minutes last weekend so we have to change tack a little bit, make it more directive and instructional than ‘what do ya think boys?’ One of our key themes for this season is about becoming an elite team – and part of that progression is in our language and processes. Can we improve on getting involved in a dogfight every season for the play offs? The players must ask themselves what do they want from their careers. Do they put something together and hope it comes right on the day or are we chasing silverware ina sustained consistent way?

We visit the bottom club in the division on Saturday in Brive. We know what we face. The biggest critic of me is me and the last three or four days have been absolute hell. That shows me that the want to win is huge. And I can’t leave it at the door of the club. I got a comment from Rua, my eldest, that ‘Dad, just because you lost your match, don’t be in bad form with us’.

When the kids get it, it’s bad.