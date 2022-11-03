Black Panther star Letitia Wright takes on tale of refugee woes in Ireland 

Before she was a Marvel superstar, Letitia Wright made a name for herself in acclaimed dramas like Top Boy and Black Mirror. It was this versatility that convinced Irish filmmaker Frank Berry to cast her in his latest film, the moving story of a woman left in limbo by Ireland’s Direct Provision system.

Wright plays the title character in Aisha, about a young Nigerian woman who struggles to navigate the asylum system. From their first conversations about the film, Berry felt Wright would be ideal for the part.

“I’d seen her in various British dramas, and in Steve McQueen’s Mangrove, which was an amazing performance,” Berry says. “When her name was mentioned, I thought, wow, okay. But really, it was the first conversation that we had, where I knew it would be great to collaborate with her on this film. There’s a lot of harmony in the way we talk about our own individual roles in filmmaking, which is to try and tell stories that have some purpose, or would be able to create some discussion. She's very motivated by that as an artist.”

Frank Berry directing Letitia Wright and Josh O'Connor on the set of Aisha.

As he did in previous films including Michael Inside and I Used To Live Here, Berry took a deeply immersive approach in preparing for the project. He likes to research extensively, hearing of people’s personal accounts of the direct provision system.

“While I was researching Michael Inside, I discovered that the Irish immigration system was also run by the same department that runs the penal system, the Department of Justice, which I just wanted to know more about,” says the Dubliner.

“I made contact with a very inspiring person, Lucky Khambule, who was one of the founders of the Movement of Asylum Seekers Ireland. I went on a journey of listening and forming relationships with people. Over a period of time, a little bit like my previous films, when you're talking to a lot of people, and they start to say similar things, and they don't know each other, then the picture of what the film should be starts to emerge for you.

“A key development in my research was when I met the participants of the Mukisa programme in Waterford, which is an education and integration programme for people in the direct provision system, but also people that have been through it.”

Letitia Wright, on right, in Black Panther with Lupita Nyong'o and Chadwick Boseman. The sequel, Wakanda Forever, arrives on November 11.

He says his aim is to not imagine the story, but rather to absorb real-world experiences and emotions, letting them find their way into the story and onscreen.

“That's how I derive my confidence when we're making the film, because I know what we're doing is true because I've been in the environments, and I've done the primary research.”

Once the cameras actually start rolling, Berry aims to create an environment where actors including Wright and Josh O’Connor (he played a young Prince Charles in The Crown) get to bring their own skills to the table.

“I kind of get out of the way a little bit - I don't impose too much - because I feel like both Leticia and Josh have a great understanding of what we're doing. I don't really want to get in the way of that.

“It feels very authentic when it comes from within the actor, as opposed to imposing direction on top of an actor telling them do this, do that, or just using a lot of adjectives.”

Letitia Wright and Josh O'Connor in Aisha.

Berry’s unconventional approach has helped him create some powerful dramas and it comes as little surprise that - following a post-graduate course in film production - he worked in community filmmaking, making short films with local groups.

“I evolved into community filmmaking while I was teaching (in further education). I think these films are inspired by that work, really. They come from the same place. I loved doing them.

“From that process, I made Ballymun Lullaby, which is a feature documentary that I did. It was like using the tools of community filmmaking, but on a longer film. That got a very small cinema release - but it was very significant to me, because I felt like I found my feet as a filmmaker making films the way I wanted to.

“That evolved then to a community drama, which was I Used To Live Here, a no budget community project with non professional actors. That led to Michael Inside. So it's been an evolution really, but I've managed to hold on to my my own way of working.”

Michael Inside - one of the finest Irish films of recent years - was shot on location in Cork, and Berry is looking forward to returning to the city for CIFF. As well as bringing Aisha to the city, he will take part in an industry interview about his career.

“I have such fond memories of of filming in Cork and the whole experience of making Michael Inside. Cork was a big part of that shoot actually - we filmed in Cork prison. I’ve always loved Cork, and all my films have screened at Cork. I've a strong connection with the festival and the audiences are just wonderful.”

Following its opening night screening at CIFF on Thursday, Nov 10, Aisha will be released in cinemas and on Sky Cinema from November 17

Eva Green in Nocebo.

Five other Irish movies at Cork International Film Festival

Nocebo: Following his widely praised Vivarium, director Lorcan Finnegan returns with a new psychological thriller starring Eva Green and Mark Strong. Green is a mother and fashion designer whose life is upended by a mysterious illness. When her condition appears to improve upon the arrival of the family’s new Filipino carer, they wonder if her healing powers are real.

The Gates: Cork Gaol is the location setting for this period thriller set in 1890s London. Director Stephen Hall’s feature centres on William Colcott, who curses the prison and all who reside in it as he faces the electric chair. Two investigators and a medium must go on a race against time to ensure the curse is not fulfilled.

The Ghost of Richard Harris: One of the most iconic and colourful Irish actors is the subject of filmmaker Adrian Sibley’s documentary feature. Harris’s life and work is explored through unheard tapes and previously unseen family footage. Contributors include his sons Jared, Damian and Jamie, actors Stephen Rea and Vanessa Redgrave and filmmaker Jim Sheridan.

Ballywalter: Patrick Kielty and Seána Kerslake head the cast of a new dark comedy set and filmed in Northern Ireland. It tells the story of Eileen, a young woman at a crossroads in a small town, who works as an unlicensed taxi driver. When she crosses paths with a budding stand-up comedian, it leads to unexpected events that transform both their lives.

Game of Truth: More than two decades have passed since the Good Friday Agreement, but some wounds remain - among them claims of state collusion on both sides. Fabienne Lips-Dumas and Tristan Bourlart’s documentary looks at a number of such cases.

For full listings and to book tickets for Cork International Film Festival, see https://corkfilmfest.org/67th-cork-international-film-festival-brochure/