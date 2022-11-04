HSE admits patients can expect 24-hour A&E waits

Dr Colm Henry said the emergency department wait times is something 'none of us want to tolerate'.

Fri, 04 Nov, 2022
Niamh Griffin Health Correspondent

The HSE's chief clinical officer has admitted patients can expect to be stuck on trolleys for 24 hours in the country's hospital emergency departments this winter.

Dr Colm Henry also raised concern that the planned extension of pub opening hours could drive up emergency department attendances.

He said the emergency department crisis cannot be solved overnight but said services are working to reduce waiting times. He acknowledged staff shortages and rising numbers of patients are causing delays.

Asked if patients going to emergency departments can reasonably expect delays of 24 hours now, he said: “Unfortunately yes. But is it reasonable? Absolutely not. It’s something none of us want to tolerate particularly older people and for those who are unwell.” 

Dr Henry told a media briefing the HSE is funded for up to 320 intensive care beds but that “not all the beds are open because of staff shortages and operational issues”. 

During the last week, HSE data shows less than 280 beds staffed.

Dr Henry also addressed the likely impact of the extension of nightlife opening hours. 

While he said public policy advice to Government on the issue will come from chief medical officer Professor Breda Smyth and not the HSE, he added: “Our job also is to deal with the consequences of alcohol unfortunately in hospitals and community settings. 

“There is a link between access to alcohol and hours of availability of alcohol whether it is through licencing laws or otherwise, and the consequence of alcohol. Clearly we have an interest.” 

Interim HSE chief executive Stephen Mulvany told the briefing “the pressure on our health services is significant”.

HSE Interim CEO Stephen Mulvany said this winter will be difficult. 
HSE Interim CEO Stephen Mulvany said this winter will be difficult. 

Echoing Dr Henry’s comments, he also warned this winter will be difficult.

“People who attend emergency departments for routine and non-emergency care will likely experience long waiting times, as priority must be given to those who require emergency care,” he said.

Mr Mulvaney said supports are in place particularly to help over-75s. However, he warned in January hospitals may have to again cancel elective operations, which will impact on “unacceptable waiting times”.

He said safe staffing levels are a significant issue in some areas, which the HSE is trying to address. 

He insisted, however, that issues around accommodation allowances, which could help with recruitment, are not for the HSE to decide upon. He said: 

We acknowledge that retaining our key healthcare staff including nurses is a key priority.”

Chief Operations Officer Damien McCallion said emergency department overcrowding is seen as a year-round challenge.

“Last week, we had 30,120 emergency attendances, that is the highest number we have had, very high. The admission rate is equally rising,” he said.

The HSE remains concerned around Covid-19 coming into the winter although Dr Henry said as of yet there is not a cluster of new variants of concern looming. One Omicron variant of interest BQ.1 is being monitored.

Test, Trace and Vaccination Programme lead Eileen Whelan said 15 permanent vaccination centres remain as well as temporary sites. 

She urged eligible people to get boosted, including people registered as carers.

Test, Trace and Vaccination Programme lead Eileen Whelan urged eligible people to get a Covid-19 booster vaccine.
Test, Trace and Vaccination Programme lead Eileen Whelan urged eligible people to get a Covid-19 booster vaccine.

In relation to boosters for family carers, she said: “That is a matter for NIAC (National Immunisation Advisory Committee). It is very important that carers for vulnerably ill people have the opportunity to have their booster. We will take that to NIAC in relation to consideration. It is reasonable to ask that.” 

Meanwhile the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has warned there are risks to the safety for women and babies at Tipperary University Hospital due to midwifery shortages.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation said “significant” shortages mean midwives say they cannot be held accountable for any serious harm that might occur.

Hospital management said it is now bringing in midwives from other hospitals to cover staff shortages.

