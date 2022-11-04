Britain's Northern Ireland Secretary will not call Stormont Assembly election next month

“I do not take this duty lightly, nor do I overlook the very real concerns people have around their cost of living.”
Britain's Northern Ireland Secretary will not call Stormont Assembly election next month

A fresh Stormont Assembly election will not take place in December, Britain's Northern Ireland Secretary has announced.

Fri, 04 Nov, 2022 - 07:42
PA

A fresh Stormont Assembly election will not take place in December, Britain's Northern Ireland Secretary has announced.

Chris Heaton Harris said he will outline his next steps in Britain's parliament.

Mr Heaton Harris is obliged to call an election within 12 weeks of October 28 when the deadline for the Northern Ireland parties to form a fresh executive ran out.

The Stormont Assembly has been in flux since February when the DUP withdrew First Minister Paul Givan in a bid to push the British government to act on unionist concerns over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He said he has listened to concerns about the impact and the cost of an election at this time.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris 
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris 

“I can now confirm that no Assembly election will take place in December, or ahead of the festive season,” he said in a statement on Friday morning.

“Current legislation requires me to name a date for an election to take place within 12 weeks of October 28 and next week I will make a statement in Parliament to lay out my next steps.” He added: “My objective, what the people of Northern Ireland deserve, is the restoration of a strong, devolved government.

“My duty is to create the right environment for the parties in Northern Ireland to work together to restore the devolved institutions and deliver on crucial issues impacting Northern Ireland’s people.

“I do not take this duty lightly, nor do I overlook the very real concerns people have around their cost of living.”

Read More

Sinn Féin moves to change party membership rules 

More in this section

Sinn Féin moves to change party membership rules  Sinn Féin moves to change party membership rules 
British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly Northern Ireland election date will be confirmed ‘soon’, says British minister
Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney in Belfast No decision yet on election in Northern Ireland, says Coveney
#Northern Ireland#Brexit
<p>Leo Varadkar said Brigid Hogan-O'Higgins (right) prioritised issues such as education, health, communications, and finance, during her time in the Dáil.</p>

Brigid Hogan-O'Higgins: Tributes as first woman to represent Galway in Dáil dies

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.246 s