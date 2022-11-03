Ask Audrey: Can we keep the roads free at rush-hour for cars from Cork? 

It’s getting hopeful on our WhatsApp group, Douglas Road Stunners Who Wouldn’t Mind if Our Parents Died.

Orla_222Tesla said it’s hard to look forward to Christmas when it involves bringing her little Hugo and Greta over to see the olds, and then you have to sit there thinking, soz now but this house is worth 3.4 million euro and Mum and Dad are spending a fortune on cruises and that money is all coming out of our inheritance. Fifi_WhatRecession posted a laughing chimp GIF for that, but apologised and said she meant to post a serious looking chimp, because Orla makes such a good point. She added, Soz now beeatches, but I would have said No!! to being born if I knew that Mom and Dad were going to live into their 90s.

I’m basically like Prince Charles here, watching my best years go by while Mom Facetimes me from an incredibly luxurious boat anchored off St Lucia. Sorcha_WhatMenopause said she got into the second bottle of Pinot G in her olds’ gaff last year and didn’t she come out and say what we’re all thinking – why don’t ye die? And didn’t her mother reply, We’re getting life-affirming joy from watching you waiting for us to croak, Sorcha! Like that’s not on. Is there anything to be said for a law that makes parents hand over their money when they hit 85?

-Jenni, Douglas Road.

I rang my mother there and said, are you afraid of dying? She said, I’m dreading it. I said, oh why Mam? She said, because I won’t get to see your face when you discover I spent all the money.

Hello, it’s Rosealeen here in Ballydesmond. Jesus lads, you never know what Berna is going to come up with next. We were approaching the final fence in her bottle of vodka last night and didn’t she say, “You’ve held me back long enough Ballydesmond, I’m going to become an influencer and blow ye away with all the bling.

And with that didn’t she record herself singing a Cardi B song on her phone, off up to TikTok with the video and we thought no more of it. Well, God between us and all harm, didn’t the phone start hopping like a Scartaglin man trying to put on his jocks in a hurry, and I’ve seen a few of them. Viral doesn’t do justice to what happened next – before I know it she’s on a Zoom call to a breakfast TV show in Tokyo, hungover as the Monday after Puck Fair, telling the good people of Japan why she’d never have a good word to say about Knocknagree.

Berna is world famous and I’m not able. Do you know how I can raise my own profile?

- Rosealeen, Ballydesmond.

My niece is huge on TikTok. She has seventy thousand followers or stalkers or whatever they’re called. I rang her there and said, can you help me? She said no Auntie Audrey, you phoned me rather than using a voice note- I’m morto even being related to you.

Hey dude, there was a time when I worried that women were only interested in me for my huge trust fund, but I’m used to it now and it gives me a nice edge over tosspots who can’t afford a yacht.

So, I’ve a nice little slow-burner of a flirtation going on with this outrageously hot chick from Slovenia, or is it Slovakia, and is there any difference really? Anyway, I invited her for dinner in place this weekend, total free gaff - the old man is away in Capri with his personal assistant, the old lady moved in with her Extreme Tantric Yoga Guru.

But like, jaw on the floor time when my date said she’s Vegan Curious. I said, so what can you eat? She said, anything, but I’d like to know what it would be like to rock a plant-based diet. I said, so why don’t you give it a try Babe (that’s her actual name, Babe – I know)? She gave me a cryptic look when I said that. So like, should I cook her some kind of lentil shite to show her what it’s like on the vegan side of the aisle?

- Ed, Ballintemple

Lentil shite – sounds delish. I cooked lentils for this guy once. The trick is to get the bedroom action done straight after eating, before the farting kicks in. Top advice here, dude!

C’mere, what’s the story with traffic? I rarely experience it myself, because I never leave the northside, but I had to meet a man about a whippet in Ringaskiddy yesterday afternoon and off I drive out the South Ring thinking I’d be there in 20 minutes. Jesus, every gomie in Munster obviously had the same idea, it was bumper to bumper, where’s me jumper all the way to the roundabout outside Carrigaline. Sorry now like, but there were loads of cars from loser counties like Waterford and Dublin. Can we ban them during rush hour, keep the roads free for cars from Cork?

- Dowcha Donie, Blackpool

I rang the Cork Gardai Traffic Corp there and said, what do you think about banning Waterford cars from the roads during rush-hour? He said, that’s a terrible idea girl. I said, why? He said, because the sooner they get out of Cork the better. #Harsh.