Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, October 24

An Bord Pleanála: Damning report into process of planning decisions: An Bord Pleanála has received evidence of a romantic relationship in the organisation that could have impacted on board decisions and procedures, according to an internal report. >>READ MORE.

Priceless Richard Harris archive to go on display at UCC: The personal archives of one of Ireland’s greatest actors have been acquired by University College Cork. >>READ MORE.

Mick Clifford: Revelations about An Bord Pleanála show just how low standards fell: The office romance is a staple of the workplace. For the most part, any such liaison is entirely the exclusive business of the individuals involved. >>READ MORE.

Stricter asylum checks, more deportations, and more basic shelter in bid to control migration: Tougher checks, more deportations, and tented accommodation during the winter for Ukrainians are among the measures the Government will approve to better control the influx of migrants into Ireland. >>READ MORE.

National review on PhD pay hailed as victory after years of campaigning: The State will carry out a national review of its supports for PhD researchers, marking a significant victory for postgraduate campaigners. >>READ MORE.

€625,000 Blarney home hits the right notes for trading-up families: Ideal family-fare, No 2 The Beeches comes with a slew of pluses: it’s a big house (more than 2,000 sq ft), its rear garden is west-facing; it’s in walk-in condition and it’s within minutes of the picturesque and well-served village of Blarney, less than five miles from Cork City. >>READ MORE.

Let’s celebrate Haaland as an exceptional human, not some weird mutant: Weekend Talking Points: The manner in which Haaland’s performance is being described is beginning to be troubling. Words like ‘freak’, ‘cheat code’, ‘robot’ and even ‘he's not human’ are being used >>READ MORE.

Sex File: He has a boom-or-bust approach to our sex life: "He'll initiate it every day for a week, or he's totally dormant which can go on for three weeks." >>READ MORE.

Keys To My Life review: The blend of joy and sadness in Luke O'Neill's life: A positive, resilient life is the backdrop to grief, busking, politics and fatherhood. >>READ MORE.

Any residual mist, fog and low cloud will clear during the morning leaving sunny spells and scattered showers, some will turn heavy at times in the north and west.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

