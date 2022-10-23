€625,000 Blarney home hits the right notes for trading-up families

IDEAL family-fare, No 2 The Beeches comes with a slew of pluses: it’s a big house (more than 2,000 sq ft), its rear garden is west-facing; it’s in walk-in condition and it’s within minutes of the picturesque and well-served village of Blarney, less than five miles from Cork City.

The range of living space is a plus too, starting with the open-plan kitchen diner, from where double doors lead to a sunroom, which has enough space to house a baby grand piano (see the pictures for evidence).

2 The Beeches, Blarney

More double doors lead from the sunroom to the patio and nicely-landscaped back garden.

In addition, there’s a living room, and for bonus points, a laudable attic conversion, set up as a home office, where light streams through a series of large velux windows.

The finish at No 2 The Beeches is excellent, with solid wood flooring throughout.

With four bedrooms and three bathrooms, there’s good room for a growing family who would enjoy getting acquainted with the delights of nearby Blarney Castle and its 60 acre estate. Schools and supermarkets are close at hand.

Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald is the selling agent and she says No 2 is “an ideal opportunity to buy a sizable family home in a small, exclusive development, near the heart of Blarney”. She is guiding at €625,000.

VERDICT: Sure to be bought by a family trading up.