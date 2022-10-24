Stricter asylum checks, more deportations, and more basic shelter in bid to control migration

Stricter asylum checks, more deportations, and more basic shelter in bid to control migration

A unit will be set up at Dublin Airport to facilitate extra checks on new arrivals. File picture: Colin Keegan/Collins

Mon, 24 Oct, 2022 - 01:59
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

Tougher checks, more deportations, and tented accommodation during the winter for Ukrainians are among the measures the Government will approve to better control the influx of migrants into Ireland.

The Government will look to boost the €400 payment to Irish families who accept refugees into their homes, and issue a fresh call for pledges on a county-by-county basis, seeking commitments of at least six months.

Prefabricated units at military bases, including Mullingar barracks, are to be used and there will be a “doubling down” on the rollout of modular homes, sources have said.

The Department of Justice is to step up checks on people claiming to be coming from war-torn countries in light of the recent surge in arrivals, amid concerns that some are seeking to come here under false pretences.

A unit is to be established at Dublin Airport to facilitate these checks, and deportations are also to be increased, sources have said.

The measures will be adopted after at least 43 Ukrainian men were “turned away into the streets” this weekend as there was no room to house them due to the spike in arrivals.

The Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland has said the lack of accommodation for Ukrainian refugees arriving here is “unacceptable”.

Larysa Gerasko said the accommodation situation in Ireland was very worrying, but also said it was hard to predict the actions of the Russian government.

A building at Dublin Airport will open today, Monday, to prevent any more people being turned away should the Citywest processing facility remain full, it has been confirmed.

Discussions are continuing about the establishment of a second Citywest-type facility, given that the influx of Ukrainian refugees is likely to continue for months.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and senior Cabinet ministers meet tonight for a “refocusing” on the Government’s response to the crisis, which has seen more than 60,000 people arrive here this year.

The primary focus is to see where extra accommodation can be sourced quickly and how refurbishments can be speeded up, with greater focus on the delivery of modular homes, which has been extremely slow.

Government sources said in recent weeks there has been a large increase in the number of single males arriving into Ireland from Ukraine, whereas initially it was mainly women and children. Males now account for 39% of all arrivals, the meeting will be told tonight.

Read More

'Everyone deserves a home': Plans to house up to 250 refugees in Mahon receive mixed reaction 

It has also emerged that some Ukrainian families currently housed in hotels, with food provided, are refusing to move out of what is technically emergency accommodation and this is creating “a major blockage”.

Adding to the pressure is a greater number of people arriving here who are seeking refuge under the International Protection System as other EU countries have significantly tightened their entry requirements.

The Government is looking again at sheltering Ukrainian refugees in tents. The tented accommodation used this summer in Gormanston military camp in Co Meath had been shut down as it was not deemed suitable for winter. File picture: Department of An Taoiseach
The Government is looking again at sheltering Ukrainian refugees in tents. The tented accommodation used this summer in Gormanston military camp in Co Meath had been shut down as it was not deemed suitable for winter. File picture: Department of An Taoiseach

Sources have said there has been an increasing number arriving from Georgia claiming to be coming from a war-torn country, even though there is no war there.

Increasingly, Ireland is seeing economic migrants seeking to claim they are from a war-torn country and even refuse to say what flight they arrived in on when speaking to garda officers.

A source said Ireland must abide by its legal obligations to those from Ukraine, but said: “We cannot be a soft touch, or be seen to be a soft touch”.

Read More

Government is looking at using tents to shelter Ukrainian refugees this winter

More in this section

An Bord Pleanala appointments An Bord Pleanála: Damning report into process of planning decisions
Garda stock Woman killed and two others injured in Kilkenny crash
Tractor ploughing on the field in sunlight Work-related incidents caused 38 deaths in Ireland last year — the lowest number since 1990
Refugee Crisis#UkrainePlace: CitywestPlace: DublinPlace: Dublin AirportPerson: Micheál MartinPerson: Larysa GeraskoOrganisation: Department of JusticeOrganisation: Dublin Airport
<p>A number of refugees from Ukraine were housed in tents in Gormanston military camp but not winter and were closed in September. File picture: PA</p>

Government is looking at using tents to shelter Ukrainian refugees this winter

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.234 s