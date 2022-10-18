Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, October 18

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR MORNING DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Trial of gangland boss Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch begins amid high security: One of the biggest ever gangland trials in Ireland is set to start today, as the State opens its case against Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch for the murder that ignited the Kinahan-Hutch feud.>>READ MORE.

Cyberflashing set to become criminal offence: Online flashing is set to be made a criminal offence in a move that aims to make the internet a safer space. >>READ MORE.

Elaine Loughlin: Greater good is served by ensuring families cannot be evicted this winter: "This country has always had an uneasy relationship between tenant and landlord.">>READ MORE.

Two key Cork projects delayed by An Bord Pleanála backlog: Two major developments in Cork City have been delayed by a number of months due to a backlog of cases with An Bord Pleanála.>>READ MORE.

Third of students 'seriously considered quitting their college course': One in three students has seriously considered leaving their college course, most commonly due to family, financial, health or employment reasons.>>READ MORE.

Children without bus transport to walk 17km to school: Children and parents are to walk 17km to school this morning along country roads to highlight the families who have been left without a place on the school bus.>>READ MORE.

So who’s ready to fill Dessie’s Sunday Game shoes?: It'll be next April before RTÉ’s The Sunday Game returns with its weekly highlights bundle of fun, but that will hardly prevent the tongues wagging around the Montrose canteen.>>READ MORE.

Lorraine Keane: 'Let's change the menopause narrative - I want there to be less shame': Lorraine Keane wasn’t exactly chuffed when she was approached to front a campaign about menopause health.>>READ MORE.

Ten films to see at Cork International Film Festival: Featuring 112 Irish and international features, Cork International Film Festival takes place from 10th-20th of November. Esther McCarthy picks some of the films to watch out for>>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Cloudy today with "a little rain or drizzle mainly affecting Cork and Kerry".

Becoming breezy later with moderate to fresh east to southeast winds increasing fresh to strong.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.